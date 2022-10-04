Watch new video created by animation students at the University of Sunderland for Emeli Sandé's new song

Luke Colling, Jared Turner, Courtney Welsh and Izzy Patchett are the creative masterminds behind the music video for Emeli Sandé’s latest single ‘When Someone Loves You’.

As well as being one of the world’s biggest artists - having won Best British Female Solo Artist and British Album of the Year at the 2013 Brit Awards - Emeli is also University of Sunderland Chancellor.

The video, which was created at the university’s David Puttnam Media Centre, also features US music legend Nile Rodgers who has collaborated with some of the world’s biggest stars including David Bowie, Madonna and Duran Duran.

Luke, 23, from Sunderland, said: “I'm involved in the local music scene, so a chance to explore my creativity in a music video was a really enjoyable experience. Being trusted with the undertaking of a workload like this I felt extremely validated and even more motivated than I was before.

Having the opportunity to also work as a director felt like I'd stepped into shoes I should have been wearing all my life. I had a blast editing the video and haven’t been able to get the song out of my head for the last few weeks. A special thanks as well to my fiancé who provided the incredible dance moves and choreography that bring the video so much life and vibrancy.”

Jared, 20, from County Durham, added: “Although I had a holiday booked, I thought there’s no way I could turn down an opportunity like this. When I found out what it entailed and the deadline being three days before I flew, it was a lot to take on and would obviously be a challenge.

Animation students Courtney Welsh, Jared Turner and Luke Colling during the creation of the new Emeli Sandè music video. Picture: DAVID WOOD

“I briefly spoke with Emeli and her management team on a Zoom call to pitch our ideas for the video. Emeli was very attentive and listened intently to all our ideas.

“I like to think that this will be a big stepping stone and a great thing to have experience in. It may also help that Emeli Sandé and Nile Rogers are household names.”

Despite a deadline of just three weeks to turn the video round, the four animation students rose to the challenge, delivering a vibrant 1970s disco-inspired video which got a “big thumbs up” from both Emeli and Nile.

University of Sunderland Chancellor, Emeli Sandè, speaking with students. Picture DAVID WOOD

Courtney, 22, from Newcastle, said: “The course is filled with a lot of very talented and creative people, so to have this opportunity was a complete honour.”

Izzy, 24, from Sunderland, added: “The video really is incredible, especially considering the time-frame it was made in. Needless to say, I also adore the song itself. I really do love disco and funk, especially a good bassline.”

The production has also been praised by Chris McQuillan, Senior Lecturer in Animation and Games Art at the University.

Chris said: “They've all shown a huge level of maturity and responsibility to push through a project that required a vast level of time to be sunk into it. It was through the summer holidays while off campus, with their own personal commitments alongside this and still they showed a level of unwavering determination to get it done.”