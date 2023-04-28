The University of Sunderland spent £2.2million on buying the building and another £2.1million in renovating the state-of-the-art facility which boasts new classrooms, IT facilities, seminar rooms and social spaces overlooking the spectacular backdrop of the River Wear.

Wearside View was previously owned by Sunderland College and was officially opened by Bridget Phillipson, Shadow Secretary of State for Education and Labour MP for Houghton and Sunderland South.

Mrs Phillipson said: “It’s a real privilege to open Wearside View. The facilities are fantastic and will really support the development of our next generation of teachers.

"I would like to pay tribute to the University and everything they’re doing to attract new teachers into the profession. I’ve met with some of the students here today and it was really inspirational to hear about the difference they want to make.”

While primarily focused on teacher training, the new building will also be home to the next generation of social workers, nursery practitioners and potential police officers.

The facility was initially supposed to open in 2020 but this was delayed due to the onset of the pandemic.

University of Sunderland Vice Chancellor Sir David Bell, Professor Lynne McKenna and Bridget Phillipson MP.

The university’s Vice-chancellor, Sir David Bell said: “During the pandemic I used to run past this building and I remember thinking when are we going to get to open Wearside View?

"That’s why I’m so pleased to be here today to officially open this facility. It really is a fantastic setting down by the river and offers the best office view in the country.”

The new building allows the faculty to be housed under one roof, whereas previously staff and students were split between three sites.

Faculty Dean, Professor Lynne McKenna, said: “We’re delighted. Being under one roof allows staff to share best practice and for the students to feel part of a community.”

Wearside View is the new home of the Faculty of Education and Society.

The former headteacher hopes the new facility will help attract new teaching recruits to fill teacher shortages being experienced both in Sunderland and nationally, although she stressed ultimately it’s an issue which needs addressed by the Government.

Professor McKenna cited a recent article in the Times Education Supplement which highlighted the National Foundation for Educational Research has estimated the Department for Education’s initial teacher trainee recruitment target for secondary teachers could be missed by 42% this year.

The DfE primary teacher trainee recruitment target is also set to be missed by 21%.

MP Bridget Phillipson officially opening Wearside View, the new home of the Faculty of Education and Society at the University of Sunderland.

Professor McKenna said: “We’re committed to providing teaching professionals for out region but this is the second year the Government has failed to reach its recruitment targets and urgent action is needed. More needs to be done at Government level to recruit people into the profession and retain experienced teachers.”

Sir David added: “This building is a strong signal of our commitment to teacher education given the major recruitment crisis the country faces.”

It’s a sentiment shared by Bridget Phillipson who said: “We do face a recruitment and retention crisis in teaching. We should end the tax breaks that private schools enjoy and put that money into recruiting more teachers because we do need to make teaching an attractive career for graduates.”

