Jordan, who graduated from the University in 2011 with a degree in Media Production, shared the news with listeners on Tuesday (April 25) during Radio 1’s drivetime show, Going Home with Vick and Jordan.

He said: “This is a huge honour, perhaps the greatest of my life. Now I just need to see Burnley win the FA cup and I will die a happy man.”

The 2020 I’m a Celebrity runner-up honed his broadcasting skills as a presenter on the university’s own radio station, Spark Sunderland.

He said: “I owe everything to The University of Sunderland and Spark. This is where I learned my trade, made my mistakes, found my passion and made friends for life.

“I’ve so many fond memories and learned so many skills and techniques I still put to use now when broadcasting to millions of people on Radio 1.

“I wasn’t academic at school and struggled in most subjects, but at Sunderland I found my passion, something I was half decent at. I was constantly encouraged, supported, and helped by the amazing members of staff.”

Jordan North (centre) during his time as a student at the University of Sunderland. Photograph: North News & Pictures ltd

After graduating, Jordan worked at The Hits, Capital Manchester and Rock FM. In 2014 he began working as a presenter for BBC Radio 1 before landing his current role on the prime drivetime slot in 2021.

In February, Jordan landed a regular slot on hit ITV show Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Jordan will receive his honorary degree during the University’s graduation ceremonies in July.