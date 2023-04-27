BBC Radio 1 star and I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here runner-up Jordan North says he owes the University of Sunderland everything following honorary degree revelation
BBC Radio 1 star Jordan North has announced live on air that he is receiving an honorary degree from the University of Sunderland and he “owes” the city's university “everything”.
Jordan, who graduated from the University in 2011 with a degree in Media Production, shared the news with listeners on Tuesday (April 25) during Radio 1’s drivetime show, Going Home with Vick and Jordan.
He said: “This is a huge honour, perhaps the greatest of my life. Now I just need to see Burnley win the FA cup and I will die a happy man.”
The 2020 I’m a Celebrity runner-up honed his broadcasting skills as a presenter on the university’s own radio station, Spark Sunderland.
He said: “I owe everything to The University of Sunderland and Spark. This is where I learned my trade, made my mistakes, found my passion and made friends for life.
“I’ve so many fond memories and learned so many skills and techniques I still put to use now when broadcasting to millions of people on Radio 1.
“I wasn’t academic at school and struggled in most subjects, but at Sunderland I found my passion, something I was half decent at. I was constantly encouraged, supported, and helped by the amazing members of staff.”
After graduating, Jordan worked at The Hits, Capital Manchester and Rock FM. In 2014 he began working as a presenter for BBC Radio 1 before landing his current role on the prime drivetime slot in 2021.
In February, Jordan landed a regular slot on hit ITV show Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.
Jordan will receive his honorary degree during the University’s graduation ceremonies in July.