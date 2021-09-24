BBC Radio 1 star Jordan North opens new Sunderland University studio

Jordan North at the studio

Jordan, a former Spark presenter and university graduate, officially opened Studio 5 at the David Puttnam Media Centre on the Sir Tom Cowie Campus.

The £80,000 custom-designed studio includes new wall art designed by Sunderland graduates and a new camera system, which allows students to film or stream interviews.

Jordan said: “If this studio was here when I was a student, I would never have left.

“I never left when I was here. I was here all the time, doing every hour God sends but this is a state of the art, proper radio studio and I’m really proud and very honoured to be here and be asked to open it today.”

From broadcasting from his Sunderland bedroom during the winter storms of December 2010, Jordan has gone on to become king of the airwaves having recently taken over a prime slot on Radio 1.

Jordan, 31, said: “I love the place and I love the people and I’ve got a lot of time for Spark and try to give some of my time now to the university and to the station.”

Lee Hall, head of the School of Media and Communication at the university, said: “Jordan is a great ambassador for the university and a shining example of how far talent, hard work and making the most of great opportunities can take you.