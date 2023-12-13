The school has been on a four year journey of improvement.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There were tears of joy for staff and students at Monkwearmouth Academy as the school was deemed as good in all areas following its latest Ofsted inspection.

The judgement comes following a four year journey of remarkable improvement after Ofsted judged the school to be inadequate in 2019, resulting in the school being categorised as 'needing intervention'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The journey of progress was highlighted by inspectors who described the setting as a "rapidly improving school" where most pupils behave well and are "courteous, and treat each other with respect".

Inspectors also commended the school's "calm and orderly" learning environment and praised the strong relationships between staff and pupils and the "high level of care and support".

Monkwearmouth Academy executive headteacher Mike Collier celebrates the school's good Ofsted with pupils.

Lead inspector Dan McKeating was impressed with developments in the school's curriculum and its implementation by teachers.

He said: "In most subjects, leaders have planned an ambitious, carefully sequenced curriculum. This helps pupils build their knowledge over time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pupils benefit from their teachers’ secure subject knowledge. Pupils have regular opportunities in lessons to apply their knowledge and develop their skills during ‘purple zone’. This is time in every lesson dedicated to independent learning.

"Teachers use this time to check pupils’ understanding. In many lessons, teachers make appropriate adaptations to support pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND)."

Mr McKeating also praised the school's focus on developing children's literacy.

He added: "The school has put in place a programme to support the weakest readers. This includes a phonics programme for those pupils in the early stages of reading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The school has recently invested in the library and pupils have opportunities to read for pleasure.

"The school has also begun to develop a reading mentor scheme in order to provide younger pupils with more opportunities to read aloud and to improve their reading fluency."

Part of the intervention put in place following the school's previous inadequate judgement was to join the Tyne Coast Academy Trust.

As well as investing in developing the school's education provision, the Trust has invested £6m into the academy's building to improve the learning environment for the pupils.

Read More Headteacher 'delighted' as Ofsted inspectors move Sunderland school from requires improvement to good

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Executive headteacher Mike Collier said: "It has been a long journey for the staff, many of whom have been here since the inadequate judgement.

"To now be judged as good, I think this gives them a real sense of satisfaction. When I told them about the judgement there was a whole range of emotions.

"There was relief, euphoria, and certainly some tears of joy. Being judged inadequate can obviously create a perception in the community of what the school is like and this does make it difficult to recruit staff and some parents have chosen to send their children elsewhere.

"The perception and reality is different and to now be judged as good by Ofsted will change how the school is viewed in the local community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what was key to driving improvements at the school Mr Collier added: "I think teamwork and leadership at all levels and an exceptional determination from everyone involved.

"Brand loyalty from parents who have continued to support the school has also really helped us to get over the line."

Chair of Governors, Julie Davy, added: "I am delighted to be able to share this report with everyone.

"Our amazing students and staff deserve this recognition for their continued hard work. The report refers to a 'rapidly improving school', and we agree as Monkwearmouth Academy now begins its journey towards outstanding."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ofsted report also recognised the wide ranging extracurricular provision afforded to students - something which pleased Mr Collier most.

He said: "The personal development of pupils was a real strength of the report. There are so many opportunities for pupils which go above and beyond the academic curriculum."

The new judgement has also been welcomed by the school's most important judges - the children, many of whom have also been part of the four year journey of progress.

Pupils Erin Anderson, Joshua Pallister, Zara Connolly and Erin Anderson.

Head student Zara Connolly, 16, said: "The biggest change I have seen is in the quality of teaching. While the subjects may be different, the lessons are planned with the same consistent structure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm really proud to be at Monwearmouth Academy and the good judgement has been well earned."

Fellow head student Erin Anderson, 15, said: "There have been a lot of improvements at the school in a short period of time, particularly in terms of student leadership opportunities."

Year 9 pupil Ethan Marchbanks, 14, added: "I feel a real sense of pride in the school and the good judgement is well deserved.