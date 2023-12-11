'The inspection team recognised and endorsed this significant journey of school improvement'

Ofsted Inspectors have praised “significant improvements” at Christ's College after moving the school from 'requires improvement' to good following the setting's latest inspection.

Inspectors highlighted how young children “get off to a flying start” with their education and described how pupils benefit from a caring and nurturing environment.

The atmosphere around the school was described as "calm and purposeful" with strong relationships between the pupils and staff which are "caring, warm and courteous".

Lead inspector Jessica McKay was fulsome in her praise of the school's curriculum which she described as having "high aspirations for all pupils".

Children from Christ's College celebrating the school's good Ofsted report.

She added: "The school has designed a curriculum that is ambitious for all pupils, including for those pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

"Starting from the early years, the curriculum identifies what pupils need to know by the end of each key stage.

"Learning is sequenced to ensure that it builds on what pupils have covered before. At the end of Year 6, pupils are well prepared to transition to their secondary education.

"In the main, teachers use curriculum planning well to deliver quality learning for pupils."

Ms McKay also commended the school for its focused strategies to develop children's literacy.

She said: "Reading is a high priority across the school. Phonics teaching begins in Reception and teachers deliver phonics well and have a secure understanding of how pupils learn to read.

"The school promotes a love of reading, for example through events on World Book Day."

After being informed of the judgement, Principal Julie Normanton said: “I am delighted, on behalf of the whole Christ’s College community, that the inspection team recognised and endorsed this significant journey of school improvement. “To improve standards enough to move up a grade in Ofsted’s judgement is no small feat. It has been achieved through determined effort on the part of staff over a prolonged period of time, significant investment from the Trust and the willingness of students to engage in their learning and embrace the plethora of extra opportunities on offer.

"We will continue to work hard to improve school attendance and to ensure that all students have the opportunity to thrive in their learning and in character development. “We will not rest on our laurels and this judgement provides a strong foundation on which we can continue to build and progress even further. I look forward to the next phase of working with staff, students and their families in this exciting journey.”

The inspection team also praised the school's extracurricular provision with "various clubs, activities and leadership positions are available for pupils as part of the school’s ‘character focus’ education".