Children enjoy a bumper supply of new books thanks to housing developer Bellway

'It will have such a positive impact on our children'

Pupils at St Paul’s CE Primary School in Ryhope can enjoy reading a selection of new books over Christmas thanks to help from home-builder Bellway.

The company, which is building 60 new homes at its Barton Meadows development in Ryhope, has donated £300 to the school on nearby Waterworks Road.

The money was spent on new books and equipment for the school library.

St Paul’s CE Primary School Deputy Head Nicky Anderson, and Bellway Sales Advisor Angela Bainbridge, with pupils Charlea Pattinson, Evelyn Peacock, Noah Williams, and Phillipa Hall.

Nicky Anderson, Deputy Headteacher at the school, said: “We are so grateful to Bellway for their generous gift which we have used to further develop our new school library. All children from nursery to Year 6 will have the opportunity to enjoy our new library and it will have such a positive impact on our children.”

Ms Anderson and some of the school’s pupils welcomed Bellway Sales representatives to the library to show them around and say thank you for the donation.

Children enjoying reading their new books.

Hayley Teasdale, Sales Manager at Bellway Durham, said: “Getting involved with the local community is so important to Bellway and we were keen to give a little help to St Paul’s CE Primary School, which is just half a mile away from our development in the village.

“We also recognise the importance of inspiring a love of reading in youngsters, so we were very happy to donate £300 for the school’s library."

Bellway has also supported Ryhope Bowls Club in the village with a £300 donation earlier this year. The club used the money to pay for posters and flyers to be printed as part of an initiative to recruit new members.