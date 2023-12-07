Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children at Richard Avenue Primary School have been showing the true meaning of Christmas after taking part in a Santa dash to collect donations for Sunderland Food Bank.

And joining the children on their fundraising fun run was none other than SAFC’s official mascot Samson the cat.

Each year group took turns running laps around the school grounds with Santa - AKA teacher Simon Spoors - who was pushing his sleigh which was generously filled en-route by the children with a range of food items.

Samson the cat joins the children for their Santa dash.

Mr Spoors said: “We do this event every year and the children have all been really keen to take part, despite the wet weather.

“It’s really important that we encourage children to think about others at this time of the year.”

SAFC mascot Samson the cat was there to support the children.

Sunderland Food Bank provided a list of specific foods in short supply which are needed to help disadvantaged families put food on their tables over the festive season.

Items donated included non perishable goods such as biscuits, sweet treats, custard, long life milk and tinned vegetables.

Children donating food items into Santa's sleigh.

Headteacher Claire McKinney said: “We always get a good supply of donations and I’m incredibly proud of the children and families’ generosity.

“Food banks shouldn’t be needed in today’s day and age but it’s important for the children to realise that not everyone may be as fortunate as us and face the prospect of going without this Christmas.

“This is why we thought it was important to go ahead today, despite the weather, as not everyone will have a nice warm house or classroom to go back to.

“It’s important the items are going to Sunderland residents and providing local help for local people.”

Taking part in the run were Year 5 pupils Saibe Ahmed and Aadil Ahmed.

Saibe, 10, said: “I really enjoyed the run. It’s really important to think of other people at Christmas who may not have food and to share what we have.