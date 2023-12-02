'The bench design is about Sunderland and so it’s only right that it has come back to Sunderland'

Children from Fulwell Junior School enjoyed a civic reception with the mayor as the Coronation bench they designed was returned to the city of Sunderland to take pride of place in the City Hall.

The bench has spent the last six months outside the Tower of London after the design won a competition to be part of King Charles’ Coronation celebrations in May.

The bench design was one of 14 given the royal seal of approval from 1,500 entries to take pride of place in the historic Royal building.

The eye-catching design includes iconic local landmarks such as Souter Lighthouse, Fulwell Mill and a ship’s wheel to represent the city’s ship building past and to “help the King steer us out of the choppy waters” we’ve experienced in recent years.

After being enjoyed by the capital’s tourists and residents, the bench has now returned to its spiritual home, and the children who designed it were there to welcome it back to the city.

Sunderland City Council Mayor Cllr Dorothy Trueman and Consort Cllr Harry Trueman, with pupils from Fulwell Junior School and their King's Coronation seat at City Hall.

Isla Kelly, 10, said: “I designed the lighthouse as it represents hope and security. It was amazing to go and see the bench in London and it’s brilliant to see it back in Sunderland.

Classmate Isaac Warener, 11, said: “I designed the wheel, which is steering us to a safe place, and the puffins as they stay together for life which represents how our community sticks together.

“It feels like a real accomplishment to see something we designed brought to life.”

Seamus Cockburn, 11, added: “It was really exciting to see the bench in the City Hall. The bench design is about Sunderland and so it’s only right that it has come back to Sunderland.”

The design on the back of the bench.

The design entry created by the children was coordinated by assistant headteacher and art lead Katrina Humphries.

Mrs Humphries said: “I’m incredibly proud of the students. We were proud to be announced as winners, proud to see it in London, but to see it back in Sunderland is fantastic.

“The children were so keen this bench reflected our city and so to see it in the City Hall; I can’t think of a better place for it to be.”

Headteacher Peter Speck said: “I remember going to see the bench in London and it was wonderful to look back towards Tower Bridge and see the bench designed by the children surrounded by hundreds of tourists.

“I’m really proud of what the children have achieved.”

As part of the celebratory ceremony the school’s choir performed a range of traditional local songs and the mayor, Cllr Dorothy Trueman, congratulated them on their efforts in promoting the city.

