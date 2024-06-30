Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘I’m proud to come to this school and it’s great to know I’m getting a good education’

St Bede’s Catholic Primary School headteacher Jonny Anderson said staff are “really pleased” after the setting was judged to be good in all areas following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors described the Washington school’s “welcoming, nurturing and friendly environment” where pupils feel happy and safe and commended the pupils on their positive behaviour and the “kindness and respect” which prevails throughout the school.

St Bede's Catholic Primary School headteacher Jonny Anderson and CEO of the Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust Nick Hurn celebrate the school's good Ofsted judgement with pupils.

The report praised the high expectations of staff, ambitions for what children can achieve and the “calm and orderly” learning environment.

After being informed of the judgement Mr Anderson said: “Obviously we are very pleased with the result of our recent inspection which highlights the hard work and talents of the whole school community.

“It’s a testament to the fantastic efforts of everyone involved. There were a lot of positive comments in the report, particularly around the curriculum, safeguarding, behaviour and attitudes and personal development.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to the staff for their hard work, to parents, governors, stakeholders and the Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust for their support, but most important of all, our wonderful children who are the heart of our school community.”

Mr Anderson was particularly pleased the religious ethos and values on which the school’s foundations are built were also recognised.

He added: “We are particularly pleased that inspectors noted our school motto ‘In Christ’s kindness, we learn, we pray and we belong’ is prevalent throughout the daily life of the school.

“Kindness is a key quality that we endeavour to instil, so the recognition of this is particularly pleasing.”

Lead inspector Nichola Irving was impressed with the school’s new curriculum and provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND)

She said: “The school has designed a new curriculum, which is ambitious for all, including those pupils with SEND.

“Curricular thinking, planning and sequencing start in the early years. It identifies specific knowledge to be learned and is sequenced well.

“The school prioritises learning to read and there are high expectations.

“There is a clear programme for teaching phonics through the school and this starts in the early years and is taught with consistency.

“Most pupils keep up with the programme and read books that are well matched to the sounds they know.

“Pupils with SEND access the same curriculum wherever possible. Support, adaptations and resources help pupils with SEND to learn alongside their peers.”

Ms Irving was fulsome in her praise of the holistic development of the school’s children and the extracurricular activities available.

She added: “The school gives careful thought to pupils’ personal development. It ‘s important to the school that pupils develop in a wider sense, beyond the formal curriculum.

“Pupils have opportunities to attend residential visits, take part in sports festivals and even play in a rock band.”

The outcome was certainly met with approval by the judges who matter most; the children.

Year 3 pupil Molly Wilson, 8, said: “I’m proud to come to this school and it’s great to know I’m getting a good education.”

Year 6 pupil Elliott Wheelan, 11, added: “I’m sad to be leaving as this is a very friendly school and the good judgement is well deserved.

“I really enjoy my lessons, particularly maths and PE.”

One student interviewed by inspectors was 10-year-old Martha Quinn.

Martha said: “The inspectors asked ‘what it’s like to be a girl at this school’ and I told them we have a girls’ football team as well as a boys’ team.

“The best thing about coming to this school is seeing my friends and knowing I’m in a safe place.

“I’m proud to come to this school. I enjoy my lessons and the teachers make it fun.”

The report also praised the role of the Trust, trust leaders, the diocese and governors who “share a clear and consistent vision for the school”.

Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust CEO Nick Hurn said: “This recent Ofsted report is a testament to the consistent dedication and hard work of teaching staff and the whole community.

“Indeed, this is a reflection of the work of staff across the Trust. Our Trust is committed to supporting all pupils and staff to flourish.