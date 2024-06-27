Staff 'over the moon' after Sunderland school receives good Ofsted judgement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The school was praised for the ‘development of the whole child’.

Staff at St Benet’s Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School are “over the moon” after the school was judged to be good following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors highlighted the “strong and trustful” relationships established between the staff and children and that pupils are “proud” to be part of the school.

The report also commended the children on their “exemplary” behaviour and response to the school’s high expectations with pupils “achieving highly in most subjects” and leaving St Benet’s “well prepared for the next stage of their education”.

Children at St Benet's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School have been celebrating their good Ofsted report. | St Benet's

After being informed of the judgement, headteacher Ann Blakey said: “I’m delighted the report highlighted the strengths of our school and really captured our community ethos and the high expectations of staff.

“It was such such a long time since our last inspection and the staff were over the moon when they heard the judgment.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to the staff, children and governors, as it really is a team effort.”

Ms Blakey was particularly pleased the inspection team recognised “how the school develops the whole child”.

Inspectors said: “The school has designed an impressive programme of learning and enrichment activities to support pupils’ wider development.

“The school places a strong emphasis on developing pupils’ talents and broadening their interests. Pupils benefit from regular opportunities to take part in a wide range of sporting events, clubs and visits.”

Ms Blakey was also pleased the report recognised the school’s provision in the core subjects of maths and English.

Inspectors said: “Mathematics is a strength of the school and many pupils say it is one of their favourite subjects.

“Reading is a school priority and the school successfully promotes a love of books.

“Younger pupils enjoy sharing books with the older pupils who act as ‘Reading Champions’. Enticing reading areas and a rich variety of texts help pupils to develop a genuine love of reading.”

Lead inspector Alison Stephenson was impressed with the school’s “ambitious and broad curriculum” and provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

She said: “The new curriculum is progressive and well sequenced and essential knowledge, skills and vocabulary are clearly identified for each subject.

“Children in early years get off to a good start and activities are carefully designed to support children’s learning and enjoyment.

“The school identifies the additional needs of pupils with SEND quickly and accurately and works well with external agencies to ensure that these pupils receive timely, high-quality support.

“As a result, pupils with SEND successfully learn the same curriculum as their peers and achieve well.”