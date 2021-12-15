Washington teenagers create festive pamper hampers for victims of domestic abuse

Washington Youth Council have been collecting donations of pamper products such as bath bombs, bubble bath and shampoos along with other care items which have been packaged into festive parcels to be delivered to women currently living at a Wearside Women in Need refuge.

The Sunderland based charity provide safe accommodation and community-based services to women and children at risk of, or suffering abuse.

The idea came from the young people themselves following a Council meeting.

Sarah Adams, 18, who attends St Robert of Newminster Sixth Form, said: "I feel like now, more than ever because of the pandemic, women need support. It’s important as young people to give back to the community and set an example. Wearside Women in Need is an excellent cause to give back to."

Oxclose Academy pupil Grace Herkes, 16, added: "We chose this project because domestic violence could happen to anyone. We thought it would be great to show the women in the refuges our support, plus it would be nice for them to have something nice for themselves this Christmas."

Due to the potential trauma experienced by the women, the youngsters thought it was important they were given “something to make them feel good about themselves on Christmas morning”.

Washington Youth Council members putting together the pamper hampers.

Washington Academy pupil Bobby Hudson, 14, said: "We chose this charity because women who’ve escaped domestic violence will be thinking about their children this Christmas and not about themselves. We decided to collect pamper products to help the women relax and feel good."

April Younger, 15, who attends Biddick Academy, added: "We chose this project because we want women in refuges waking up on Christmas morning with a smile knowing they are not alone and have our support. We hope the pamper products will help to make their Christmas brighter."

The pamper hampers are due to be delivered to the charity on Friday December 17. Anyone who would like to donate to the cause can drop items off daily at Ayton Community Centre between 9am and 5pm.

One of the pamper hampers created for women who have been the victims of domestic abuse.

Youth Worker Kelly Barraclough said: “Some of the young people have parents who’ve experienced domestic violence and they wanted to do something to help women in this situation.”

