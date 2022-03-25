Children at the school took part in a range of environment based activities including making bird-feeders, designing posters to remind staff and students to switch off lights, measuring out areas of natural habitat within the school’s grounds and designing a recycling display from recycled plastics.

As part of the school’s plan to reduce waste, recycling bins were also introduced into classrooms.

The Eco Day initiative was the idea of the School Council’s Eco Warrior Team who have also introduced a clothing recycling donation station in the school’s car park.

Team member George Pentland, eight, said: “It’s so important we protect the environment as if we keep damaging it there will be no wildlife habitat left and the animals will become extinct.”

Fellow warrior Harry Stacey, 10, added: “It’s important politicians listen to children as we are the ones who are going to be most effected by damage to our environment.”

Some of the older pupils looked at global issues such as pollution and the impact of plastics in our oceans.

Fatfield Academy Eco Warriors (left to right) Harry Stacey, 10, Tilly Wrintmore, 8, George Pentland, 8, and Katie Watson, 10. Picture by Frank Reid

Year 6 warrior Katie Watson, 10, said: “We’ve been researching about the impact of plastic pollution and how creatures such as sea turtles can become entangled in our plastic waste. Some animals also eat some of the tiny bits of plastic which can kill them.”

Year 1 pupils hollowed out oranges for bird-feeders and filled them with seeds which were hung in the school’s on-site woods.

Pupil Rosie Merrison, six, said: “I had lots of fun making the bird-feeder. It’s important to help the animals get food during winter.”

Fatfield Academy pupils Lewis Goodings and Emma Hignett finishing off their Eco Day display using recycled plastics. Picture by Frank Reid.

Year 4 pupil Scarlett Caswell was involved in using recyclable materials to design a display on recycling.

Scarlett, nine, said: “It’s important to recycle plastics as otherwise it can end up in the sea and be harmful to the wildlife.”

The day was coordinated by Year 3 teacher Jonny Beeson who said: “I think it’s really vital children learn about the importance of the environment from a young age as they will be making the decisions of the future. Even if they take one idea away from today about how they can save energy or protect the environment then it will have been a worthwhile event.”

Rosie Merrison, 6, with the hanging fruit bird-feeder that she made to hang in the school's woods.

