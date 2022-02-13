As part of the school’s One Kind World initiative, yesterday (February 10) Year 1 and 2 pupils personally delivered the thoughtful gifts to residents at Thornbury Care Centre.

While unable to go into the home due to Covid restrictions, the residents showed their appreciation by gathering at the window and waving to the children.

Based around the theme of being a good citizen, pupils at the school also took part in a community litter pick and received a visit from the police to help educate them on the importance of caring for their local area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Year 2 pupil Shaun Cuthbert, six, said: “I had lots of fun making the cakes and I enjoyed doing something nice for people.”

Classmate Oscar Dawson, six, added: “I enjoyed delivering the cards to the care home. It’s important to be kind to people so they can feel good about themselves.”

For head of school Sarah Robson, the week long event was all about teaching the children to take pride in their community.

Hasting Hill Academy pupils with some of the cakes and kindness cards they made for residents at Thornbury Care Centre.

She said: “It’s all about teaching the children how to be good citizens and part of this is about what we can do to improve our local environment as well as showing we care about people in our community.

"Both our children and the care home residents are a big part of the local community and so this was a really nice intergenerational project to build that connection.”

The caring message was chosen as part of Children’s Mental Health Week with pupils also taking part in a Dress to Express non uniform day. For Mrs Robson, there has never been a more important time to focus on the importance of children’s mental health.

Pupils waving at residents in Thornbury Care Centre after delivering their kindness cards and cakes.

She added: “Since the onset of Covid, anxiety levels among children has been huge. I think it’s due to the disruption caused by lockdowns and being out of school for so long.

"It’s more important than ever that we talk to children about mental health and how to mange our thoughts and feelings. Every week we have an Educational Mental Health Practitioner who comes into the school to work with the children.”

A message from the editor:

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Oscar Dawson, six, baking cakes to deliver to a local residential care home.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.