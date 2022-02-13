Sunderland pupils deliver cakes and kindness cards to city care home
Primary school children at Hasting Hill Academy have been showing how much they care for their community by baking cakes and making kindness cards for residents in a local care home.
As part of the school’s One Kind World initiative, yesterday (February 10) Year 1 and 2 pupils personally delivered the thoughtful gifts to residents at Thornbury Care Centre.
While unable to go into the home due to Covid restrictions, the residents showed their appreciation by gathering at the window and waving to the children.
Based around the theme of being a good citizen, pupils at the school also took part in a community litter pick and received a visit from the police to help educate them on the importance of caring for their local area.
Year 2 pupil Shaun Cuthbert, six, said: “I had lots of fun making the cakes and I enjoyed doing something nice for people.”
Classmate Oscar Dawson, six, added: “I enjoyed delivering the cards to the care home. It’s important to be kind to people so they can feel good about themselves.”
For head of school Sarah Robson, the week long event was all about teaching the children to take pride in their community.
She said: “It’s all about teaching the children how to be good citizens and part of this is about what we can do to improve our local environment as well as showing we care about people in our community.
"Both our children and the care home residents are a big part of the local community and so this was a really nice intergenerational project to build that connection.”
The caring message was chosen as part of Children’s Mental Health Week with pupils also taking part in a Dress to Express non uniform day. For Mrs Robson, there has never been a more important time to focus on the importance of children’s mental health.
She added: “Since the onset of Covid, anxiety levels among children has been huge. I think it’s due to the disruption caused by lockdowns and being out of school for so long.
"It’s more important than ever that we talk to children about mental health and how to mange our thoughts and feelings. Every week we have an Educational Mental Health Practitioner who comes into the school to work with the children.”