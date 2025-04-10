Washington school unveils new garden for prayer, meditation and wellbeing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children, staff and parents at a Washington school can now enjoy a quiet space to meditate, reflect and take in nature after the opening their new prayer garden.

The new garden at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Washington features a new artificial lawn, flower beds, benches on which to sit and a specially designed stained glass window by local artist Geri Mole.

Year 1 teacher Mrs Lawton said: “We wanted to utilise the area in a better way and so decided to create the prayer garden. Children and staff can come in here to reflect, meditate and improve their wellbeing.”

The new garden was officially opened yesterday (April 9) but has already been used by the children and staff.

Headteacher Elizabeth Maher said: “The garden provides a safe space for the children to spend some time. We meditate everyday at 1pm and a number of classes have already been making use of the garden for their meditation and quiet reflection.

“In time, we hope to be able to invite parents in to also make use of the garden.”

The new garden has certainly got the seal of approval from the school’s pupils.

Beatrix said: “I think the prayer garden is a beautiful place where we can come and pray. It’s peaceful and helps me to think about all the good things in my life.”

Classmate Sophia added: “It’s a quiet place where I can go when I need a break. It’s nice to have a special spot just for us.”

The stained glass window includes the school’s emblem as well as symbols of hope. The children helped to create the design as well as creating their own stained glass designs which hang in the same corridor.

Mrs Maher added: “The stained glass window and the children’s designs have really brought colour to the corridor.”