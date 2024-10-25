Watch Washington children show how much they care by donating hundreds of items to help food bank and homeless charity
Over the last week pupils have been bringing in items including cooking sauces, tins of soup and vegetables, pasta and rice, crisps, crackers and biscuits as well as toiletries such as antiperspirants, tooth brushes and shampoo.
The items are being split between Washington Food Bank and the People’s Kitchen which supports both homeless and vulnerable people in the local area.
After visiting the school to collect the food parcels Washington Food Bank representative Lisa Scott said: “This is an absolutely fantastic effort by the children and staff at the school and all of this food will be going straight out to help people in need in the local community.
“We’ve definitely seen an increase in the number of people needing help. Some people just can’t afford the cost of items today and we are trying our best to supply people with what they need.
“And it’s not just groceries as we are seeing more and more people in need of toiletries and food for their pets.”
The initiative was coordinated by teacher Clare Hampson who said: “In our lessons we often look at those people who are in need and less fortunate than ourselves.
“I’m really impressed with everything the children have brought in and parents and families have been so generous with their donations.
“As well as donating the food and toiletries the children have also been involved in packing everything into bags ready to be collected.”
Also helping to load the parcels to be transported to the food bank were pupils Ruby Edwards-Coyle, Charlie Hume and Elliott Beech.
Year 4 pupil Elliott said: “I brought in lots of tins of beans which people can have for their breakfast.
“My mam and grandmother both helped out and I also donated some Spiderman soup and some toothpaste.
“It makes me feel generous and happy to know that people aren’t going to be hungry.”
Charlie, 9, added: “I donated some tins of food as it’s important to share with other people. I’m happy people are getting the stuff they need and proud of what we have collected.”
Fellow Year 5 pupil Ruby, 9, said: “I brought in some sweet treats for people. It’s important to help people if they don’t have things they need.” Headteacher Elizabeth Maher feels the initiative epitomises the school’s Christian values.
She said: “As a school we’ve always looked to help those in need. We feel it’s important that the children understand there are people who may be less fortunate than themselves and the value of helping others.”
Lisa said anyone needing support with food provision should speak to their doctor, Gentoo (if a Gentoo tenant) or Citizens Advice who can then make a referral to Washington Food Bank.
