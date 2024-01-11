Children and staff are proud to be part of the school family.

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School headteacher Elizabeth Maher said she is "delighted" and described how there were tears of joy in the staff-room after the school was judged to be good in all areas following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors described how pupils are proud to attend St Joseph's and "enjoy" being part of the school.

The report also highlighted the "high expectations" of pupils at the Washington Village school and the pride they take in their work.

Pupils from St Joseph's Catholic Primary School celebrate their good Ofsted report with headteacher Elizabeth Maher.

Early Years provision was identified as a strength of the school which helped children to "get off to a good start".

After being informed of the judgement Mrs Maher said: "We are delighted with the judgement which reflects the hard-work of the staff and children.

"There were lots of smiles and a few tears of joy in the staff-room after they found out about the judgement. The staff work incredibly hard and they were just really pleased with the quality assurance and affirmation of what they're doing.

"We are like one big family and are very supportive of each other.

"The judgement has really galvanised everyone and as a school we will continue to seek further improvement."

Mrs Maher was most pleased that inspectors recognised the religious values which underpin the spiritual ethos of the school with children treating everyone with "kindness and respect".

Headteacher Elizabeth Maher.

The dedicated headteacher was also pleased the report recognised the "high expectations" of pupils and "strong relationships" established between the school and families.

Mrs Maher said: "We are very much a village school and the families are very supportive."

The school was praised for its "ambitious" curriculum, development of children's literacy and mathematics provision.

Lead inspector Debra Murphy said: "The school has put in place a well-planned and ambitious curriculum which is planned and sequenced in a way that provides pupils with the opportunity to revisit and build on prior learning.

"From Nursery through to Year 6, the school has carefully thought out what it wants pupils to know and understand.

"Reading has been prioritised. The phonics scheme is well embedded and this supports pupils in the early stages of learning to read.

"Pupils are keen to talk about the books they're reading. They say they love reading, and particularly enjoy story time at the end of the day when their teacher reads to them.

"Mathematics is taught with rigour and pace and delivery is consistent across the school."

Inspectors also commended the school's provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) which was described as "highly ambitious" and ensures the needs of pupils with SEND are "effectively met".

The good outcome has been welcomed by perhaps the most important judges; the children.

Year 6 pupil Euan Casey, 10, said: "The judgement is well deserved because we are surrounded by good people who want to help us and keep us safe.

"The best thing about the school is the lessons which are always fun. My favourite lessons are RE and maths."

Classmate Heidi Manson, 11, added: "An Ofsted inspector asked me what it was like coming to this school and I told him 'I really enjoy it'.

"The best thing about this school is all the after-school clubs you can do. I also like being a buddy for the younger children."

School leaders were also praised for "significantly improving the quality of education" with staff saying they're proud to work at the school.