Staff at Seaham primary school 'absolutely delighted' after good Ofsted judgement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff at Seaham Trinity Primary School are "absolutely delighted" after the setting was judged to be good in all areas following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors described the school as a caring and supportive environment where pupils are happy and safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ofsted report also identified pastoral care and extracurricular provision as a "strength" of the school.

Inspectors said: "Pupils have opportunities for ‘time to talk’, if they have any concerns or anxieties.

"The school offers a range of clubs for all age ranges, including early years children. Links with local universities are established to raise aspirations for older pupils.

"The school encourages pupils to be active citizens through contributions to the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pupils are proud of their important roles, such as school councillors and peer mentors. Residential visits help pupils to develop independence and confidence."

Seaham Trinity Primary School.

The school's leadership team are pleased with the report but have also vowed to continue to develop the school.

Deputy headteacher Glenda Cowgill said: "We are absolutely delighted with the outcome of the inspection; our staff work incredibly hard to make Seaham Trinity the good school it continues to be.

"Despite our good outcome, we are very much aware that our hard work must continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We constantly strive to develop our school and ensure we always offer a happy and positive learning environment for our children.

"We’d like to thank the whole school community: children, parents, carers, staff and governors, who help to make Seaham Trinity a wonderful place to learn and support us in giving the children an excellent start to their learning journey."

Read More Ofsted highlights how Sunderland school is an 'integral' part of community after good with outstanding features judgement

Lead inspector Michael Reeves praised improvements in the school's curriculum and the emphasis placed on developing children's literacy.

He said: "Leaders have revised the curriculum and organised training for staff to deepen their expertise and this has strengthened the way subjects are taught.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The school has prioritised reading and all staff have received appropriate training to enhance their expertise.

"Phonics and early reading are taught through a consistent approach. Staff use suitable checks to ensure that pupils achieve well and provide support to help pupils catch up where required.

"The school ensures that books are well matched to pupils’ phonic knowledge. Reading is taught regularly, using quality texts and as a result, pupils develop their reading competency and have a deepening love of reading."

Mr Reeves also commended the school on meeting the needs of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Teachers make suitable adaptations to their teaching and provide support to help pupils with SEND achieve well. Where pupils have more complex needs, well-considered plans are implemented to provide additional support."