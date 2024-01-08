Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ofsted inspectors have described how pupils are "fiercely proud" and enjoy attending Grange Park Primary school after it was judged to be good by Ofsted inspectors.

Inspectors highlighted the "high expectations" for students with "inspirational" leaders determined to raise aspirations and "show pupils what they can achieve in life".

The report also identified how the school is built on its four key values of ‘community, inclusion, ambition and mindfulness’.

While the overall judgement was good, inspectors deemed the school's provision for personal development as outstanding.

Grange Park Primary School.

Inspectors said: "Leaders have placed a strong focus on well-being and mental health. Pupils of all ages apply to be happiness heroes and help their peers who might be anxious or worried.

"Pupils have personal reflection journals and value using these. Pupils are taught how to manage and recognise their emotions."

Children's behaviour and attitudes were also judged as outstanding.

Lead inspector Katie Spurr said: "Pupils’ behaviour is exceptional. In classrooms they are engaged and keen to learn. Even the youngest children treat each other with kindness and maturity because they are taught to respect each other’s differences.

"Pupils are passionate about equality and explain that ‘we all have the same rights as each other’ and they live out these values every day.

"Pupils have a strong understanding of difference and respect for diversity. They explain that bullying is not a problem in their school and if it did happen, they are confident that adults would deal with it quickly."

Ms Spurr was also fulsome in her praise for the school's curriculum, with science in particular being described as "exceptionally strong".

She added: "The school has ensured aspirations for pupils’ futures are underpinned by a secure and ambitious curriculum.

"A passion for learning is created through what pupils learn in lessons and the experiences they have outside the classroom.

"The school uses a range of trips and visits to make learning relatable for children. Pupils explain visiting the source and then the end of the river and how it linked to what they had learned in geography and mathematics."

Inspectors also commended the school for "creating a culture where reading is valued" as well as an engaging and well designed learning environment.