Parents are 'very happy' with the nursery.

Ofsted inspectors have described how children are “very happy” at Little Angels Nursery after moving the setting from requires improvement to good in all areas following its latest inspection.

Inspectors also highlighted how staff at the Grindon Lane-based nursery are excellent role models who provide exciting learning opportunities.

The report described how children behave well and are kind and respect each other's differences.

Lead inspector Jan Harvey identified how “dedicated managers” have made “positive improvements since the previous inspection”.

Little Angels Nursery has been given a good judgement by Ofsted. Picture: Adobe Stock

Ms Harvey added: “They provide a well-sequenced curriculum that is supported successfully by staff's clear understanding of children's needs and interests.

“The curriculum builds on what children already know. This helps staff to consider children's next steps in development and plan focused activities to help them to move forward.”

Ms Harvey also highlighted how the nursery catered for children’s individual needs, including those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

She added: “Key persons quickly identify children with specific needs and involve parents fully in the plans for these children. This means that children receive very good consistency in their care and learning.

“The SEND coordinator and staff have developed strong relationships and partnerships with all professionals working with children and their families. Staff use additional funding well to support children to make good progress.”

The report also commended the nursery for its focus on developing children’s language and communication skills and the stimulating teaching with staff “asking thought provoking questions”.

Inspectors also highlighted the positive feedback given to Ofsted from parents.

The report stated: “Parents are very happy with the care provided by the caring and friendly staff. They are now more involved with their child's learning and development, which includes the progress check when children are aged between two and three years.

“Parents say they welcome the advice and resources given to help them to support their child at home, such as activity ideas. Children take books from the nursery to read with their parents, to aid their literacy skills further.”