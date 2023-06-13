The city’s university is teaming up with the diabetes research charity JDRF to host the Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Sport Discovery Event on Saturday July 1.

This event will bring together world-leading researchers, inspirational athletes, and the wider T1D community to hear how to translate the latest research into everyday life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aimed at families affected by T1D, as well as adults living with, or support those with the condition, the event will provide an opportunity to learn more about how the body is impacted during and after exercise.

Athletes will be available to talk about living with diabetes and how they manage their condition when exercising. Children can also take part in a range of different activities led by coaches and supervised by healthcare professionals who work with young people with TD1.

Around 400,000 people in the UK are living with type 1 diabetes.

The University of Sunderland is already playing a pioneering role in research into the condition with Dr Mattthew Campbell recently given global acclaim after discovering that simply taking short breaks from sitting can help people with T1D better manage their blood sugar levels.

He said: “The Diabetes Sport Discovery Event is the only one of its kind in the UK and we are delighted to have teamed up with JDRF to be able to deliver it to the people of Sunderland and the surrounding areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a great chance to meet and learn from experts – scientists, clinicians, and those with extensive lived experience – how to better manage T1D around exercise and physical activity.”

Dr Matthew Campbell.

Deputy vice-chancellor professor Michael Young added: “Dr Campbell’s research is a powerful example of how the University’s commitment to applied and ambitious research can make a real difference to peoples’ lives and benefit communities in the north-east.

“We’re delighted to be working with JDRF to bring this event to our city.”

According to JDRF there are around 400,000 people across the UK living with the condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community Events Officer Sarah Davis said: “We are delighted to be bringing this event to Sunderland in partnership with the University. JDRF is the leading global charity funding type one diabetes research.

“This is an ideal opportunity for the people of and around Sunderland to hear more about our work, how to deal with type 1 diabetes when doing physical activity, and to meet and build connections with other people within the T1D community.

“We are also very excited to be bringing more of a focus to how the body is impacted during and after exercise when living with the condition.”

Read More University of Sunderland rises eight places in the latest league tables

During the event people will have the opportunity to visit the Technology Exhibition and discover how the latest developments in technology can help manage the condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad