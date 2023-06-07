University of Sunderland rises eight places in the latest league tables

The city’s university has risen eight places in the Complete University Guide league tables for the upcoming academic year 2023/24.

It is the main resource used by prospective students looking at where to study.

The University of Sunderland now sits in 75th place out of 130 listed universities, a rise of 17 places since being placed at 92nd in 2022.

The University of Sunderland has risen eight places in the latest Complete University Guide league tables.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Sunderland, said: “League tables are only one indicator of what happens in the University and should always be treated with caution.

“However, our improved ranking in the Complete University Guide 2023-24 – along with many other accolades that have come our way recently – are indicators of the growing standing and reputation of the University of Sunderland, locally, nationally and internationally.”

Sir David Bell

The tables are compiled based on a range of criteria covering quality of education provision, quality of research and investment.

The university scored particularly well on student satisfaction, where it was ranked 22nd, academic investment, where it was ranked 35th, and student staff ratios where it was ranked 19th.

Other assessed criteria includes entry standards, quality of research, and prospects following graduation.

Prospective students can analyse each university’s rankings for each criteria as well as individual rankings for subjects.

