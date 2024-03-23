Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Prospective students are already queuing up to take advantage of Sunderland becoming home to massive new production studios, with the city's university reporting a surge in applications for its film-related degree courses.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Sunderland, Sir David Bell, believes the new Crown Works Studios will be transformational for the institution.

The new £450million film studios are set to go ahead after the chancellor’s budget confirmed the additional £200million of funding from central Government which was needed over the next 10 years.

University of Sunderland Vice-Chancellor Sir David Bell has been speaking about the opportunities created by the new Crown Works Studios.

Sir David said: “The scale of this investment is going to have a transformational effect on the city including the university. It is going to have a knock on effect on everything the city has to offer, including the university.

"This is a great moment for the city and a real chance for Sunderland to project itself strongly into the middle part of this century.

“It will drive the need for new housing, hospitality and leisure facilities.

“The studios are going to really benefit the region and it’s great for the university to be part of it.”

News of the new film studios is already starting to benefit the university with an increase in the number of prospective students applying to Sunderland.

This year has seen a 66% increase in students applying to the University of Sunderland's Film Production, Film media, and Media production courses. Sir David said: “Since the new studios were mentioned we’ve already seen a spike in interest in studying film related courses

“A lot of our students have had to move away to London or Manchester to get into the film industry but the focus for UK movies is now going to be here in Sunderland and so our graduates will be able to stay in and around the city.”

A CGI of how Crown Works could look.

And it’s not just film students who are set to benefit.

Sir David added: “The studios are going to create jobs in so many other areas including, finance, law, health and safety, construction, human resources, catering and hospitality.

“We are the university in the city the studios are going to be built and so are ideally placed to exploit any opportunities.

“All the city’s educational institutions are going to have some of the action and it’s our job to ensure our students are well prepared for this fabulous opportunity.”