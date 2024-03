Sunderland students give Prime Minister and Chancellor a taste of the future

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt during their visit to Sunderland.

Sunderland students gave the Prime Minister and the Chancellor a taste of the future as they visited the city.

The pair were at the media centre at the University of Sunderland to talk about the development of the nearby Crown Works Studios, a brownfield site on the banks of the River Wear, which could employ 8,000 people.

At last week’s Budget, the Chancellor announced £37million of Government grants plus new fundraising powers which will enable the North East Mayoral Combined Authority (Nemca) to deliver the regeneration project.

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt toured a studio at the university where students learn the craft of making TV.

They were behind the cameras while two students discussed the upcoming studio development, with one, Issac Jukes, expressing excitement at the idea of stars coming to make films on Wearside.

The student said: “Tom Cruise in the middle of Sunderland, it’s going to be mental.”

Mr Sunak said: “It’s very nice to watch someone else being interviewed, I really enjoyed that, it was great.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt speaking to the media during a visit to the Sunderland.

They also visited a TV gallery to watch how the pictures could be mixed.

The two senior Tories then chatted in the Spark radio studio where they recorded an indent for the student-run community station.

Mr Sunak was asked to re-record his message, saying: “Hello Sunderland, this is the Prime Minister Rishi, and you are listening to Spark.”

After he did his recording first time, Mr Hunt joked: “What’s the fee?”

The Crown Works Studios is a joint venture between Fulwell 73 and Cain International, known as FulwellCain, will see the partners invest £450 million into the project.

Nemca will designate the site as a “growth zone” allowing Sunderland City Council to retain 100% of business rate growth for the next 25 years.

It is expected to attract major films and high-end TV series to be made in the North East, bringing in millions of pounds of investment annually.