University of Sunderland secures highest ever ranking in latest performance league table
In the recently published Guardian University Guide 2025 the University of Sunderland was placed 33 – its highest ever position – with a rise of 16 places from last year. Commenting on breaking into the top 40, the university’s vice-chancellor, Sir David Bell, said: “While league tables and other external accolades are not the only measure of a university’s success, Sunderland has seen its national and international reputation grow substantially in recent years.
“We have demonstrated conclusively that it is possible to combine a relentless focus on academic excellence with a deep and demonstrable commitment to widening access to higher education.”
The rankings are based on a combination of criteria including the quality of teaching and learning based on the feedback from final year students, entry requirements, student to staff ratio and spend/student. The universities were also judged according to the percentage of students in graduate level jobs or professional/higher education training 15 months after graduating - which for Sunderland was 72% - and the proportion of first year students continuing into their second year (Sunderland 85.2%).
Overall the University of Sunderland scored 61.6 out of 100, moving up the table to 33rd position from its 49th place during the last academic year (2024). The Guardian’s guide also placed the city’s university first for Pharmacy, third for Media, fifth for Film Production and Photography, sixth for Journalism, eighth for Fine Art and tenth for Drama and Dance. The march up the latest league table capped off a remarkable week for the university after it was was shortlisted for University of the Year in the Times Higher Education Awards, as well as being named University of the Year for Student Support by the Daily Mail University Guide 2025.
Director of Student Journey, Dr Christina Edgar, said: “At Sunderland, the success of our students extends beyond their academic study. We create an environment where every student feels valued and empowered to achieve their full potential.
“Our students know we will be here to support them on every step of their student journey.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.