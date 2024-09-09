University of Sunderland ranked best in the country for student support

The city’s university has been named as the best in the country for student support.

The Daily Mail University Guide 2025 placed the University of Sunderland at the top of its list for the “high levels of outstanding wellbeing and care”.

A key factor for the university being ranked first for this benchmark is the responses in the National Student Survey (NSS), along with the support and wellbeing measures put in place by the university.

The University of Sunderland has been ranked the best in the country for student support. | UOS

As part of the NSS, 85.39% of students gave a positive ranking for the mental health services and support on offer at the university compared to the national response average of 78.58%.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Sunderland, said: “I am particularly pleased with this recognition in the Daily Mail University Guide. It speaks to the personalised care and attention the University provides to its students, alongside the outstanding academic opportunities offered here in Sunderland.

“We are extremely fortunate indeed to have such a dedicated team of staff here and I am hugely grateful for their efforts. I would also like to thank our Students’ Union and the wider student community for making the University such a great place to study, work and live.” The city’s university provides a range of counselling services including the Overnight Student Support Service to ensure students can reach out to university services 24/7, 365 days a year.

University of Sunderland Vice-Chancellor Sir David Bell. | sn

Students can also benefit from friendship evenings, outdoor activities and personal tutors as well as financial support with bursaries ranging from £500 to £3,000.

Dr Christina Edgar, Director of Student Journey, said: “This award is a testament to the dedication of colleagues and the resilience of our students, who inspire us every day.

“Our experienced professional teams - support services, librarians, teachers, and many other professionals – and the welcoming nature of our inclusive community shines through on all of our campuses.” Farooq Hakim, Chair of the University Board of Governors, added: “I am delighted that our work at the University is increasingly being noticed at a national level. This award reflects the commitment shown by staff to our students, something that the governors see on a day-by-day basis.”

The University of Sunderland has also moved up from 89th to 77th position in the overall guide.

On Thursday (September 5) the university was also shortlisted for the University of the Year award at this year’s (2024) Times Higher Education annual awards.