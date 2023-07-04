In May last year (2022) the University of Sunderland was deemed to require improvement for its teacher training provision.

However, after returning to the University of Sunderland 12 months later, Ofsted inspectors have judged teacher training in all phases - primary, secondary and further education - to be good.

The report highlighted the University’s trainees “benefit from well-designed Initial Teaching Education (ITE) curriculums that expose them to pertinent research, discussion and debate”.

It added that trainees are “well prepared to embark on their careers in the teaching profession”.

As part of the inspection, 16 inspectors visited 25 local schools and colleges who work in partnership with the university.

Inspectors stated: “The ITE partnerships between the University and schools and colleges ensures that trainees across the Primary phase training routes are learning much of the important knowledge which underpins the primary national curriculum, and they are well prepared to embark on teaching as early career leaders.”

Inspectors also highlighted that mentors are helping trainees to "learn about adaptive teaching", for example for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) or those who speak English as an additional language.

The report also highlighted that staff and mentors support trainees to manage their workloads and maintain a healthy work-life balance and that “trainees at the University of Sunderland are well prepared to begin teaching in their chosen subject and age-phase”.

After being informed of the judgement, Professor Lynne McKenna, Dean of the Faculty of Education and Society, said: “The publication of this report is a testament to the hard work of our Initial Teacher Education teams and our schools partnership, who have worked tirelessly to provide an ITE curriculum which goes beyond the minimum entitlement and enables our trainees to leave the University of Sunderland more than suitably prepared to begin their careers in the teaching profession.”

Professor Lynne McKenna MBE, Dean of the Faculty of Education and Society.