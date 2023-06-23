News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

Sunderland parents praise Sunflowers Nursery following good Ofsted report

Ofsted inspectors have described how children at Sunflowers Nursery feel a “strong sense of belonging” after judging the nursery to be good in all areas.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:00 BST- 2 min read

The report highlighted how staff at the nursery, which is located on Baxter Road, have a clear priority to “ensure children's happiness and wellbeing” and described the nursery as a setting into which children “settle quickly and develop confidence”.

Inspectors identified the curriculum provision and learning environment as a key strength of the nursery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said: “The curriculum allows children plenty of choice in their activities. Staff's good teaching skills help to ensure that all children are challenged and supported to learn during their play. 

“Staff know children well and tailor activities to match their learning preferences. For example, children who are active learners show very good problem-solving skills while making a den from sticks and fabric.

Most Popular

“Children also have excellent opportunities to develop their physical skills.”

Staff and children at Sunflowers Nursery.Staff and children at Sunflowers Nursery.
Staff and children at Sunflowers Nursery.

Lead inspector Clare Wilkins was also impressed with how the nursery catered for children’s wider development.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “Staff focus closely on children's personal, social and emotional development. This helps children to learn about relationships and how to manage their feelings. 

“Babies and toddlers thrive in a relaxed environment, where they happily play and explore.

“Children behave well. They develop good manners, such as when sharing meals at the table with their friends.”

The report also praised the leadership of the nursery and the “dedicated and passionate” manager.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After receiving the report, chief executive Nikki Vokes said: “We are really please with the report, which is a very strong good.

“I’m particularly pleased that inspectors recognised our child centred approach, educational progression, and how well the children are cared for.

“The report also recognised our high quality staff and the level of professional development they engage in.”

Ms Vokes was also pleased with the response provided to Ofsted by parents and identification by inspectors of the wider support provided to families.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report stated: “Parents talk about the 'peace of mind' they feel, knowing that their children are safe and well cared for. They commend the nursery for working closely with other community groups to support the whole family.”

Related topics:Ofsted