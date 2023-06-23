The report highlighted how staff at the nursery, which is located on Baxter Road, have a clear priority to “ensure children's happiness and wellbeing” and described the nursery as a setting into which children “settle quickly and develop confidence”.

Inspectors identified the curriculum provision and learning environment as a key strength of the nursery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “The curriculum allows children plenty of choice in their activities. Staff's good teaching skills help to ensure that all children are challenged and supported to learn during their play.

“Staff know children well and tailor activities to match their learning preferences. For example, children who are active learners show very good problem-solving skills while making a den from sticks and fabric.

“Children also have excellent opportunities to develop their physical skills.”

Staff and children at Sunflowers Nursery.

Lead inspector Clare Wilkins was also impressed with how the nursery catered for children’s wider development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Staff focus closely on children's personal, social and emotional development. This helps children to learn about relationships and how to manage their feelings.

“Babies and toddlers thrive in a relaxed environment, where they happily play and explore.

“Children behave well. They develop good manners, such as when sharing meals at the table with their friends.”

The report also praised the leadership of the nursery and the “dedicated and passionate” manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After receiving the report, chief executive Nikki Vokes said: “We are really please with the report, which is a very strong good.

“I’m particularly pleased that inspectors recognised our child centred approach, educational progression, and how well the children are cared for.

“The report also recognised our high quality staff and the level of professional development they engage in.”

Read More Staff weep tears of joy as Ofsted move Sunderland nursery from requires improvement to good

Ms Vokes was also pleased with the response provided to Ofsted by parents and identification by inspectors of the wider support provided to families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad