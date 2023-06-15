Staff at Apple Blossom Day Nursery ‘wept tears of joy’ after the nursery was judged to be good in all areas following its latest Ofsted inspection.

In June last year (2022) Ofsted inspectors deemed the nursery, which is located at Sunderland Enterprise Park, to require improvement and director Christian Balmer has proved to be true to his word when he vowed at the time the childcare setting would “return to good or better”.

(l to r) Nursery staff Georgina Gallant, Senior Room Lead Sunflowers, Sammy-Jo Laws, Senior Room Lead Daisy’s, Gina Robinson, Nursery Manager, Hazel Johnson, Nursery Practitioner and Melissa Moir, Room Lead Buttercups, celebrating their good Ofsted with the children.

Speaking to the Echo after the latest inspection, Christian said: “We were all upset after we were judged as requiring improvement and are obviously delighted with the result of this inspection.

“The pressure was on and the response of the staff when they found out was jubilant. There was a great deal of relief and even tears of joy.”

Christian was most pleased that inspectors recognised the “good behaviour” of the children and the “skilful way” staff support them to “consistently and appropriately understand the rules and boundaries”.

The report also highlighted how children are “settled and happy” at the nursery and display high levels of self-esteem.

Inspectors also identified the “successful” relationships established with parents who “speak very positively about the care and learning their children receive”.

Lead inspector Jan Harvey recognised the improvements since the last inspection, particularly in the curriculum.

She said: “Leaders have improved staff's knowledge and understanding of the curriculum and children's development since the previous inspection.

“Staff use their skills well to plan a good range of experiences that interest and engage children. They support children effectively to build on the things they can do to help them gain new skills.”

Ms Harvey also commended the good leadership and management and the outdoor play provision in which the children “freely access a variety of sensory and physical activities”.

The report also highlighted the new manager’s high expectations and ambitions for the nursery.

Christian said: “We recognise the sustained effort and hard work of all of the staff and management team, including those from other Apple Blossom settings, who pulled together to support the setting.

“We are very proud of the progress the setting has made over the last 12 months and the changes implemented have benefited the children, staff and parents alike.

