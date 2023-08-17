There was double reason to celebrate in the Holman household as twins George and Jonny celebrated getting the same A Level results in the same subjects.

Both Whitburn Church of England Academy students got A grades in maths and physics and B grades in PE.

The talented teenagers are now both off to study Mechanical Engineering at Newcastle University.

George, 18, said: “I wasn’t too nervous coming in this morning as I had already got an email from Newcastle University confirming my place and so I knew I must be close to my predicted results.

“We both got an email through this morning at pretty much the same time confirming our places and so it was a happy household.”

Brother Jonny added: “I got to sleep late last night as I was thinking about my results and so I’m really pleased with my grades.

“We are close as brothers, but we didn’t necessarily have a plan to go to study the same subject, we just both ended up wanting to do the same course.”

Twins George (left) and Jonny Holman both received AAB grades and are heading off to the same university to study the same course.

Another set of twins celebrating their A Level result were James and Luke Harker.

James, 18, attained A grades in biology and geography and a B in chemistry.

He said: “I slept okay last night but I was nervous about finding out how I had done. I’m pleased with my results and I am going to the University of York to study Biology.”

Brother Luke, 18, achieved a grade A in Economics and grade B in Business and Geography.

He said: “It was good that we were able to support each other on the way to school this morning. I’m happy with my results but I am looking for an apprenticeship in accountancy rather than studying at university.

"I feel I will learn more by working with professionals on the job.”

Twins Luke and James Harker.

One of the school’s highest performing pupils was Robert Adamson, 18, who attained an A* in maths and A grades in physics and chemistry.

Robert said: “I did better in physics than I expected as it was a really hard exam. I’m now looking forward to going to the University of Leeds to study chemistry.”

Also heading to the city of Leeds is Miranda Winter, 18, who attained grade Bs in art, English Language and English Literature.

She said: “I was very nervous and didn’t sleep well last night. I did better than I expected and I’m really looking forward to heading to Leeds Arts University to study illustration.”

The school achieved “similar” outcomes to their 2019 pre pandemic grades with 22% of students attaining A and A* grades.

71% of pupils got into their first choice university place with 90% of those who applied achieving a place at one of their chosen options.

Star student Andrew Harrington achieved three As and an A*.

Head of Sixth Form Lee Craggs said: “Students, staff and parents have worked brilliantly well together to ensure that our results are indeed comparable with pre-pandemic levels.

“Our students deserve enormous credit for this and today we are celebrating their successes.

"We have responded to the NHS’s call to encourage students into the allied healthcare professions and have students entering Radiotherapy, Speech and Language therapy, Paramedic Science, Biomedical Science, Pharmacy and Physiotherapy as well as Medicine and Dentistry.

“We also have students entering ‘shortage subjects’ such as modern foreign languages, physics and the creative subjects.

“With costs of Higher Education spiralling, and more, and better apprenticeships coming on stream, we are seeing students successfully secure apprenticeships at all levels in a range of sectors including financial, education, defence and renewable energy.