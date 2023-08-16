With students due to receive their A Level results on Thursday (August 17) the city’s university is gearing up to support those students who didn’t quite get the grades they needed by providing practical advice and the guarantee of accommodation.

While many students will get the A level, T level and BTEC grades they want and head off to their first choice universities, thousands will face the prospect of going through Clearing - the process by which students without a university place can apply for courses with spaces remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With exam boards instructed to realign attainment back to pre pandemic levels, it could be a busier year than normal for universities and staff assisting with the Clearing process.

The University of Sunderland is well prepared with around 200 members of staff and ambassadors set to be on hand to offer advice and discuss courses from early on Thursday morning.

The University of Sunderland is gearing up for the clearing process.

Francesca Carey, Director of Home Student Recruitment at the University, said: “Results day always brings a mix of emotions ranging from excitement and joy, to nervousness and anxiety. This year grades have been ‘reset’ to align to pre-pandemic achievement – so it is likely we will see fewer students with ‘top grades’ compared with last year.

“At the University of Sunderland, we are well-prepared to support applicants who are exploring new options though Clearing. We know that applicants worry about accommodation and finance, so we have a guaranteed accommodation offer and an opportunity to apply to our main bursary scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Clearing call centre will open at 7.30am on Thursday, 17 August. Trained staff will be available to talk students through their options, including a range of our career-focused courses – and can also book students and their supporters onto our open day, to see first-hand what the University has to offer.”

Students considering courses at the city’s university can communicate with the Clearing team by calling 0191 515 3000 or via the online chat facility.

There will be a drop-in facility available at City Campus in Sunderland on Thursday, August 17, from 10am to 4pm or Friday, August 18, from 10am to 3pm, where staff will be on hand to support prospective students.

There will also be an open day on Saturday August 19 from 10am to 3:30pm.