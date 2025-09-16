Thousands of students set to descend on Sunderland city centre for Freshers Fair

With Freshers Week in full swing, tomorrow (Wednesday September 16) will see thousands of new students heading to the University of Sunderland’s City Campus for a day of “activities and amazing freebies”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by the University of Sunderland’s Student Union, the day is a chance for freshers to meet an find out more about the local societies, events and sports teams they can become part of during their time as students in the city.

Students will be attending the University of Sunderland Freshers Fair event. | David Wood

Local and international businesses will also be represented at the event.

You can also find out more about some of the fabulous offers and discounts available to Freshers this week.

The event, which takes place at City Space, starts at 11am and finishes at 3pm.