14 fabulous food, drink and entertainment deals in Sunderland this Freshers Week

As the city’s university continues to rise up the league tables, more people are choosing the University of Sunderland as their destination of choice with the student population injecting millions of pounds into the local economy.
And to help make freshers welcome, an array of local bars, restaurants, pubs and entertainment venues have signed up to offer great deals during Freshers Week (Monday September 15 to Friday September 19).
Checkout these 14 fabulous deals in Sunderland this Freshers Week.
1. Koji
Koji, on the corner of Church Lane, is offering 20% all food and drink for Freshers students with wristbands. Koji offers a range of Asian themed dishes including teriyaki duck, chicken katsu fries, and spicy Korean chicken wings. | Sunderland Echo
2. The Kings Arms
The Kings Arms on Deptford Bank is offering 20% off drinks and snacks to all freshers with wristbands. The pub dates back to 1834 and offers a range of cask, draught beers and ciders, natural wines and cocktails. | Sunderland Echo
3. The Saltgrass,
The Saltgrass in Deptford is one of the oldest pubs in the city and offers an array of real ales, craft beer, and good wine. There is a pub quiz every Thursday as well as regular DJ sets. All freshers with a wristband get 20% off drinks and snacks. | Sunderland Echo
4. Port of Call
Port of Call in Park Lane is a premium bar and grill which is offering 20% off all the food on its menu for freshers with wrist bands. The bar has three floors and shows a range of live sport. | Sunderland Echo