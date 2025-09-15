Students have been arriving in Sunderland for Freshers Week and there are some great deals to be had.placeholder image
14 fabulous food, drink and entertainment deals in Sunderland this Freshers Week

Neil Fatkin
Published 15th Sep 2025, 17:11 BST

This week sees the city’s latest intake of freshers students descend on the city for their first week at the University of Sunderland.

As the city’s university continues to rise up the league tables, more people are choosing the University of Sunderland as their destination of choice with the student population injecting millions of pounds into the local economy.

And to help make freshers welcome, an array of local bars, restaurants, pubs and entertainment venues have signed up to offer great deals during Freshers Week (Monday September 15 to Friday September 19).

Checkout these 14 fabulous deals in Sunderland this Freshers Week.

Koji, on the corner of Church Lane, is offering 20% all food and drink for Freshers students with wristbands. Koji offers a range of Asian themed dishes including teriyaki duck, chicken katsu fries, and spicy Korean chicken wings.

The Kings Arms on Deptford Bank is offering 20% off drinks and snacks to all freshers with wristbands. The pub dates back to 1834 and offers a range of cask, draught beers and ciders, natural wines and cocktails.

The Saltgrass in Deptford is one of the oldest pubs in the city and offers an array of real ales, craft beer, and good wine. There is a pub quiz every Thursday as well as regular DJ sets. All freshers with a wristband get 20% off drinks and snacks.

Port of Call in Park Lane is a premium bar and grill which is offering 20% off all the food on its menu for freshers with wrist bands. The bar has three floors and shows a range of live sport.

