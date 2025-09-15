The University of Sunderland has been named one of the UK's Top 30 universities for the first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delighted staff and students were celebrating as the University ranked 27th in The Guardian University Guide 2026, which was published across the weekend.

The University of Sunderland has achieved its highest ever position in The Guardian University Guide. | David Wood

The UK’s universities were given a score out of 100 based on the key criteria of student satisfaction with teaching and assessment feedback, financial spend per student, student to staff ratio, and the average points entry required for prospective students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The universities were also given a score for the value added to students, which compares degree outcomes with their A Level entry grades.

Students were also given scores for the percentage of students who continue into their second year and the proportion of students who find graduate level jobs or are in further higher education 15 months after completing their degrees.

The University of Sunderland scored a total of 62.3, placing 27th in the table of 123 universities - the university’s highest ever position and up from last year’s 33rd position.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive at the University of Sunderland Picture: DAVID WOOD | David Wood

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University, said: “While ‘league tables’ are only one measure of the University’s work, it is pleasing to see another rise in our position, not least because The Guardian University Guide majors on teaching, learning and the support given to students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The 2026 Guide tells a striking story about our progress in recent years as we have moved from 109th position in 2016 to be in the Top 30 for the first time in our history. So, I pay tribute to the brilliant students and staff who contribute so much to the University of Sunderland community, making this such a great place to study and work."

The accolade comes just weeks after the University was named 4th in the UK for its student support services, 6th for encouraging first generation students into university, and 8th for teaching excellence - all in the Daily Mail University Guide 2026.

Mark Burdon, Chair of the University's Board of Governors, said: “To have seen such progressive year-on-year movement up the university league tables has been fantastic, not least because it recognises the dedicated staff who work so hard here at Sunderland.

"But our priority has been, and remains, to create an environment where all of our students, regardless of background, can reach their full potential and feel part of this unique community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new league tables come as thousands of students restart, or begin, their university journey in Sunderland for a new academic year.

Charlotte Wheatland, Director of Home Student Recruitment, said: “This is an amazing result for the University, highlighting our ever-growing reputation as a fantastic place to study, thrive and succeed.”

In July, the University was 6th in the UK when it came to student satisfaction, according to analysis of the 2025 National Student Survey (NSS) result by The Times newspaper.

Ade Adeoye, President of Sunderland Students’ Union, said: “This fantastic news comes as we welcome our freshers to the University this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Each year, we strive to offer the highest level of support to all students across our campuses, so to see this reflected in the league tables is particularly satisfying.

“We will continue to make the student experience the best it can be, working to achieve this aim alongside the university.”