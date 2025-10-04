The most recently published data for secondary school’s in Sunderland shows a Progress 8 score of -0.31, meaning that on average the city’s teenagers are achieving almost a third of a grade less in their GCSEs compared to students of similar pre-assessed ability across the country.

For children to succeed in school a good attendance above 95% is essential, meaning children who regularly get suspended from schools are missing out on vital lesson time.

When it comes to school suspensions, the majority of the city’s secondary schools have a significantly higher rate than the national average of 11.31 suspensions per 100 pupils across the academic year.

Addressing the attainment disparity and how it can be tackled, Ms Phillipson said: “It’s about every child achieving their potential and in order to do that we do have to recognise the challenges we see around some of the long standing regional inequalities, including here in Sunderland - something which I feel hasn’t been confronted for a very long time.”

Suspensions are when a pupil is excluded from school for a set period of time, generally due to incidents of poor behaviour or due to persistent disruptive behaviour.

As well as publishing the number of incidents of pupils being suspended in individual secondary schools the Department for Education also publishes suspension rates which is the number of suspensions for every 100 pupils in the school population across the academic year.

The Sunderland school with the lowest suspension rate had a rate of just 1.75 whilst the city’s school with the highest suspension rate had a rate of 195.71.

A number of Sunderland schools had a suspension rate in excess of 100, meaning there were more incidents of suspensions for every 100 pupils during the academic than the actual number of students.

Check out the current suspension rates for all the city’s secondary schools.

Figures for the last completed academic year will be published later this year (2025). Special schools have not been included in the list.

Hetton Academy saw 1,276 suspensions giving the school a suspension rate of 195.71.

Red House Academy saw 768 suspensions giving the school a suspension rate of 165.52.

Farringdon Community Academy saw 958 suspensions giving the school a suspension rate of 141.93.