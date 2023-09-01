As children get set to return to classrooms next week following the summer holidays, we have prepared a definitive list of the most recent Ofsted judgements for our city’s primary schools.

Ofsted represents the Government’s independent watchdog for assessing the performance of schools and other children’s services with four categories of judgement; inadequate, requires improvement, good and outstanding.

Read More The latest Ofsted ratings for every Sunderland secondary school as children get set to return to classes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schools are graded on quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management before being given an overall judgement. Primary schools are also judged on the quality of their Early Years (nursery and Year R) provision.

Below is a list of ratings for Sunderland's primary schools based on their most recent inspection.

Children are set to return to their primary schools.

Outstanding judgement

Benedict Biscop Church of England Academy – inspected – 26-01-2012

Bernard Gilpin Primary School – inspected – 22-09-2022

Bexhill Academy – inspected – 09-06-2022

Columbia Grange School -inspected – 04-03-2020

Fulwell Infant School Academy – inspected – 02-07-2014

Fulwell Junior School – inspected with monitoring visit – 10-03-2022

Grange Park Primary School – inspected – 19-10-2011

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Cuthbert's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 16-05-2013

St John Bosco Catholic Primary School – inspected – 16-06-2011

St Paul's CofE Primary School – inspected – 29-11-2018

Sunningdale School – inspected – 30-01-2018

Good judgement

Academy 360 - inspected - 11-05-2022

Albany Village Primary School – inspected – 08-02-2023

Barmston Village Primary School – inspected – 16-05-2018

Barnes Infant Academy – inspected – 09-06-2022

Barnes Junior School – inspected – 11-01-2018

Barnwell Academy – inspected – 14-01-2022

Biddick Primary School – inspected – 13-11-2019

Blackfell Primary School – inspected – 24-11-2021

Broadway Junior School – inspected – 30-10-2018

Burnside Academy Inspires – inspected – 06-06-2019

Castletown Primary School – inspected – 23-03-2022

Dame Dorothy Primary School – inspected – 10-02-2022

Diamond Hall Infant Academy – inspected – 05-12-2019

Diamond Hall Junior Academy – inspected – 31-03-2022

Dubmire Primary – inspected – 26-09-2019

Easington Lane Primary School – 09-05-2018

East Herrington Primary Academy – 12-10-2022

East Rainton Primary School – 20-02-2018

English Martyrs' Catholic Primary School – inspected – 14-11-2017

Eppleton Academy Primary School – inspected – 07-11-2019

Farringdon Academy – inspected – 02-03-2022

Fatfield Academy – inspected – 30-04-2019

George Washington Primary School – 27-02-2020

Gillas Lane Primary Academy – 03-07-2019

Grangetown Primary School – inspected – 16-11-2022

Grindon Infant School – inspected – 17-11-2021

Hasting Hill Academy – inspected – 19-06-2018

Hetton Lyons Primary School – inspected – 10-11-2021

Hetton Primary School – inspected – 12-02-2019

Highfield Academy – inspected – 12-10-2022

Hill View Infant Academy - inspected - 29-06-2022

Hill View Junior Academy – inspected – 11-03-2020

Holley Park Academy – inspected – 18-12-2018

Hudson Road Primary School – inspected – 06-12-2017

Hylton Castle Primary School – inspected – 06-07-2022

John F Kennedy Primary School – inspected – 15-09-2021

Lambton Primary School – inspected – 03-04-2019

Mill Hill Primary School – inspected – 16-10-2018

New Penshaw Academy – inspected – 13-02-2019

New Silksworth Academy Infant – inspected – 12-06-2019

New Silksworth Academy Junior – inspected – 19-06-2019

Newbottle Primary Academy – inspected – 05-05-2022

North View Academy – inspected – 25-04-2018

Northern Saints CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 29-01-2019

Oxclose Primary Academy – inspected – 06-04-2022

Plains Farm Academy – inspected – 08-05-2019

Redby Academy – inspected – 29-03-2023

Richard Avenue Primary School – inspected – 10-05-2018

Rickleton Primary School – inspected – 20-11-2018

Ryhope Infant School Academy – inspected – 23-11-2022

Ryhope Junior School – inspected – 23-03-2022

Seaburn Dene Primary School – inspected – 01-05-2018

Shiney Row Primary School – inspected – 29-06-2022

South Hylton Primary Academy – inspected – 15-09-2021

Southwick Community Primary School – inspected – 23-06-2022

Springwell Village Primary School – inspected – 08-02-2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Anne's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 09-11-2022

St Bede's Catholic Primary School – inspected – 20-03-2018

St Benet's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 13-11-2018

St John Boste Catholic Primary School – inspected – 16-03-2016

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Sunderland – inspected – 16-10-2019

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Washington - inspected - 19-01-2017

St Leonard's Catholic Primary School – 24-11-2022

St Mary's Catholic Primary School – inspected – 22-06-2018

St Michael's Catholic Primary School, Houghton - 05-05-2022

St Patrick's Catholic Primary School – inspected – 05-06-2019

Thorney Close Primary School – inspected – 05-07-2018

Town End Academy – inspected – 23-01-2020

Usworth Colliery Primary School – inspected – 16-01-2020

Valley Road Academy – inspected – 19-10-2022

Wessington Primary School – inspected – 04-07-2018

Willow Wood Community Primary School - 07-06-2023

Requires Improvement

Christ's College – inspected – 07-11-2019

Marlborough Primary School - inspected - 22-03-2023

Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Primary School - inspected - 18-05-2022

Inadequate