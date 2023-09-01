The latest Ofsted ratings for every Sunderland primary school as children get set to return to classes
Check out the latest Ofsted judgement for your child's school.
As children get set to return to classrooms next week following the summer holidays, we have prepared a definitive list of the most recent Ofsted judgements for our city’s primary schools.
Ofsted represents the Government’s independent watchdog for assessing the performance of schools and other children’s services with four categories of judgement; inadequate, requires improvement, good and outstanding.
Schools are graded on quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management before being given an overall judgement. Primary schools are also judged on the quality of their Early Years (nursery and Year R) provision.
Below is a list of ratings for Sunderland's primary schools based on their most recent inspection.
Outstanding judgement
Benedict Biscop Church of England Academy – inspected – 26-01-2012
Bernard Gilpin Primary School – inspected – 22-09-2022
Bexhill Academy – inspected – 09-06-2022
Columbia Grange School -inspected – 04-03-2020
Fulwell Infant School Academy – inspected – 02-07-2014
Fulwell Junior School – inspected with monitoring visit – 10-03-2022
Grange Park Primary School – inspected – 19-10-2011
St Cuthbert's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 16-05-2013
St John Bosco Catholic Primary School – inspected – 16-06-2011
St Paul's CofE Primary School – inspected – 29-11-2018
Sunningdale School – inspected – 30-01-2018
Good judgement
Academy 360 - inspected - 11-05-2022
Albany Village Primary School – inspected – 08-02-2023
Barmston Village Primary School – inspected – 16-05-2018
Barnes Infant Academy – inspected – 09-06-2022
Barnes Junior School – inspected – 11-01-2018
Barnwell Academy – inspected – 14-01-2022
Biddick Primary School – inspected – 13-11-2019
Blackfell Primary School – inspected – 24-11-2021
Broadway Junior School – inspected – 30-10-2018
Burnside Academy Inspires – inspected – 06-06-2019
Castletown Primary School – inspected – 23-03-2022
Dame Dorothy Primary School – inspected – 10-02-2022
Diamond Hall Infant Academy – inspected – 05-12-2019
Diamond Hall Junior Academy – inspected – 31-03-2022
Dubmire Primary – inspected – 26-09-2019
Easington Lane Primary School – 09-05-2018
East Herrington Primary Academy – 12-10-2022
East Rainton Primary School – 20-02-2018
English Martyrs' Catholic Primary School – inspected – 14-11-2017
Eppleton Academy Primary School – inspected – 07-11-2019
Farringdon Academy – inspected – 02-03-2022
Fatfield Academy – inspected – 30-04-2019
George Washington Primary School – 27-02-2020
Gillas Lane Primary Academy – 03-07-2019
Grangetown Primary School – inspected – 16-11-2022
Grindon Infant School – inspected – 17-11-2021
Hasting Hill Academy – inspected – 19-06-2018
Hetton Lyons Primary School – inspected – 10-11-2021
Hetton Primary School – inspected – 12-02-2019
Highfield Academy – inspected – 12-10-2022
Hill View Infant Academy - inspected - 29-06-2022
Hill View Junior Academy – inspected – 11-03-2020
Holley Park Academy – inspected – 18-12-2018
Hudson Road Primary School – inspected – 06-12-2017
Hylton Castle Primary School – inspected – 06-07-2022
John F Kennedy Primary School – inspected – 15-09-2021
Lambton Primary School – inspected – 03-04-2019
Mill Hill Primary School – inspected – 16-10-2018
New Penshaw Academy – inspected – 13-02-2019
New Silksworth Academy Infant – inspected – 12-06-2019
New Silksworth Academy Junior – inspected – 19-06-2019
Newbottle Primary Academy – inspected – 05-05-2022
North View Academy – inspected – 25-04-2018
Northern Saints CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 29-01-2019
Oxclose Primary Academy – inspected – 06-04-2022
Plains Farm Academy – inspected – 08-05-2019
Redby Academy – inspected – 29-03-2023
Richard Avenue Primary School – inspected – 10-05-2018
Rickleton Primary School – inspected – 20-11-2018
Ryhope Infant School Academy – inspected – 23-11-2022
Ryhope Junior School – inspected – 23-03-2022
Seaburn Dene Primary School – inspected – 01-05-2018
Shiney Row Primary School – inspected – 29-06-2022
South Hylton Primary Academy – inspected – 15-09-2021
Southwick Community Primary School – inspected – 23-06-2022
Springwell Village Primary School – inspected – 08-02-2023
St Anne's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 09-11-2022
St Bede's Catholic Primary School – inspected – 20-03-2018
St Benet's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School – inspected – 13-11-2018
St John Boste Catholic Primary School – inspected – 16-03-2016
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Sunderland – inspected – 16-10-2019
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Washington - inspected - 19-01-2017
St Leonard's Catholic Primary School – 24-11-2022
St Mary's Catholic Primary School – inspected – 22-06-2018
St Michael's Catholic Primary School, Houghton - 05-05-2022
St Patrick's Catholic Primary School – inspected – 05-06-2019
Thorney Close Primary School – inspected – 05-07-2018
Town End Academy – inspected – 23-01-2020
Usworth Colliery Primary School – inspected – 16-01-2020
Valley Road Academy – inspected – 19-10-2022
Wessington Primary School – inspected – 04-07-2018
Willow Wood Community Primary School - 07-06-2023
Requires Improvement
Christ's College – inspected – 07-11-2019
Marlborough Primary School - inspected - 22-03-2023
Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Primary School - inspected - 18-05-2022
Inadequate
There are currently no Sunderland primary schools judged as inadequate.