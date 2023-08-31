The latest Ofsted ratings for every Sunderland secondary school as children get set to return to classes
As pupils return to classrooms, check out the latest Ofsted judgement for your child's school.
As children get set to return to classrooms next week following the summer holidays we have collated the latest Ofsted judgements for the city's secondary schools based on the Government's school performance website.
Ofsted represents the Government’s independent watchdog for assessing the performance of schools and other children’s services with four categories of judgement; inadequate, requires improvement, good and outstanding.
Schools are graded on quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management before being given an overall judgement.
Check out the most up-to-date judgements for the Local Authority's 18 mainstream secondary schools.