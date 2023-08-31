News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Ofsted ratings for Sunderland secondary schools.Ofsted ratings for Sunderland secondary schools.
Ofsted ratings for Sunderland secondary schools.

The latest Ofsted ratings for every Sunderland secondary school as children get set to return to classes

As pupils return to classrooms, check out the latest Ofsted judgement for your child's school.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 31st Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

As children get set to return to classrooms next week following the summer holidays we have collated the latest Ofsted judgements for the city's secondary schools based on the Government's school performance website.

Ofsted represents the Government’s independent watchdog for assessing the performance of schools and other children’s services with four categories of judgement; inadequate, requires improvement, good and outstanding.

Schools are graded on quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management before being given an overall judgement. 

Check out the most up-to-date judgements for the Local Authority's 18 mainstream secondary schools.

Inspection grade - good Latest report - 10/11 May 2022

1. Academy 360

Inspection grade - good Latest report - 10/11 May 2022 Photo: CA

Photo Sales
Inspection grade - good Latest inspection - 17/18 November 2021.

2. Biddick Academy

Inspection grade - good Latest inspection - 17/18 November 2021. Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales
Inspection grade - Requires Improvement. Latest inspection - 23/24 June 2021

3. Washington Academy

Inspection grade - Requires Improvement. Latest inspection - 23/24 June 2021 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Inspection grade - Good Latest inspection - 4/5 November 2021.

4. Venerable Bede Church of England Academy

Inspection grade - Good Latest inspection - 4/5 November 2021. Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Ofsted