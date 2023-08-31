As pupils return to classrooms, check out the latest Ofsted judgement for your child's school.

As children get set to return to classrooms next week following the summer holidays we have collated the latest Ofsted judgements for the city's secondary schools based on the Government's school performance website.

Ofsted represents the Government’s independent watchdog for assessing the performance of schools and other children’s services with four categories of judgement; inadequate, requires improvement, good and outstanding.

Schools are graded on quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management before being given an overall judgement.

Check out the most up-to-date judgements for the Local Authority's 18 mainstream secondary schools.

Academy 360 Inspection grade - good Latest report - 10/11 May 2022

Biddick Academy Inspection grade - good Latest inspection - 17/18 November 2021.

Washington Academy Inspection grade - Requires Improvement. Latest inspection - 23/24 June 2021

Venerable Bede Church of England Academy Inspection grade - Good Latest inspection - 4/5 November 2021.