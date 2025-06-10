On average, the latest figures (2024 cohort) showed 65% of Year 6 pupils in Sunderland were assessed as being at the expected standard, which is higher than the national average of 61%.

According to the Department for Education, pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Pupils are classed as achieving at a ‘higher standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 110 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as ‘working at a greater depth within the expected standard’ in writing.

A significant number of Sunderland schools saw a higher percentage of children meet the expected standard by the end of Year 6 compared to both the national and local authority average.

The following 14 Sunderland schools had the highest percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard by the end of Key Stage 2. It’s important to note, these are raw outcomes and, unlike previous years, don’t factor in the progress made by pupils based on their previous Key Stage 1 (Year 2) SATS assessments.

This is because there is no Key Stage 1 baseline data available to calculate primary progress measures for this year group, due to Covid-19 disruption at the time.

The list excludes special schools.

1 . St Leonard's Catholic Primary School, Silksworth St Leonard's Catholic Primary School, Silksworth achieved an average score of 111 in reading and 110 in maths. 100% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 27% achieved a higher standard. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Benedict Biscop Church of England Academy Benedict Biscop Church of England Academy achieved an average score of 109 in reading and 108 in maths. 90% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 23% achieved a higher standard. | Google Photo Sales

3 . St Mary's Catholic Primary School St Mary's Catholic Primary School achieved an average score of 110 in reading and 110 in maths. 90% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 23% achieved a higher standard | Google Photo Sales