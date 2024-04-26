Tears of relief as Sunderland nursery once threatened with closure now judged as outstanding by Ofsted
Staff at a nursery which was previously under the threat of closure are celebrating being judged as outstanding - the highest possible rating - in all areas following their latest Ofsted inspection.
Inspectors described how children at Mill Hill Nursery School “flourish” and highlighted the “highly positive relationships” between staff, parents, carers and children.
They added the nursery is a “lovely place” to learn with “purposeful and inviting” learning spaces and high quality resources and the school “is very successful in making sure children are ready for their transition to Reception class.”
Headteacher Sarah Dixon-Jones said: “Everyone was so emotional when I informed them of the judgement and there were some tears of relief.
“It has been a long journey as just seven years ago we were under threat of closure. A local housing area was cleared for new housing and we saw a real drop off in numbers.
“What pleased me most about the report is that it’s testament to the hard-work and dedication of the staff and children.
“We are a real community school and their support is greatly valued. We now have a fantastic reputation and the nursery is thriving.”
Lead inspector Mary Cook was particularly fulsome in her praise of the nursery’s curriculum and support for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).
She said: “Children receive an exceptional curriculum offer and the school strives constantly to learn from academic research on early years.
“For example, through partnership working with a local university, staff have revised the mathematics curriculum and children benefit from being taught a rich mathematical vocabulary.
“Developing children’s communication and language is a priority and adults often build children’s language through talking about what they are doing.
“Staff have clear expectations and make sure that all children achieve highly. Children with SEND are extremely well supported and fully included in the life of the school.
“Staff have tailored provision which is specially adapted to build on their interests. This makes a difference and, consequently, children with SEND blossom.”
Ms Cook also commended the dedication and skill of the teaching staff.
She said: “Staff take the time to get to know each child exceptionally well and they expertly use this knowledge to move children on in their learning.
“Adults in school show a passion and determination in creating a positive difference for children and the staff have a deep knowledge of how young children learn.”
The report also highlighted the “impeccable” behaviour of the children and “high levels of support” from the school’s governing body.
