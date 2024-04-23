Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cleadon C of E Academy has been judged by Ofsted to be a good school but was deemed to be outstanding for children’s behaviour and attitudes and for pupils’ personal development. Inspectors described how pupils “enjoy attending this friendly school” and “achieve well in most subjects”.

They also highlighted how school leaders are determined that children “thrive” and are well-prepared for the next stage of their education.

Cleadon C of E Academy's Junior Leadership Team give a thumbs up to the school's latest Ofsted report.

Inspectors said: “Behaviour in lessons and outside the classroom is exemplary as pupils strive to meet leaders’ high expectations.

“The school’s programme for the personal development of pupils is outstanding. Pupils learn about relationships and equalities and there is a strong culture of social responsibility.

“Pupils organise litter picks in the community and support local charities. The school’s provision reflects local needs, such as railway safety and cycling skills.”

Following the inspection, headteacher Gary Scott said: “We are incredibly proud of this report, which recognises what a fantastic school Cleadon C of E Academy is to attend.

“We are particularly pleased with the ‘Outstanding’ grades for Behaviour and Attitudes and Personal Development and the excellent comments on Maths, Reading and Music. “Inspectors were particularly impressed with outdoor provision and learning with inspectors highlighting how the ‘excellent outdoor area helps children to develop independence and resilience’.”

Mr Scott also reserved special praise for the children and staff at the school.

He added: “Throughout the two days, the inspectors commented on our wonderful children and how they thrive in school, which was a joy to hear.

“We are blessed to have such amazing children, supportive families and a strong, dedicated team of staff who go that extra mile. It is my pleasure to work with them every day.

“It’s 13 years since we were last inspected and so the staff were very pleased with the report.”

Inspectors praised the school’s curriculum and focus on developing children’s literacy.

They said: “The school’s curriculum is broad and taught in a logical sequence. Staff subject knowledge is very strong and the quality of some areas of the curriculum, such as mathematics and music, is excellent.

“Leaders expect that all pupils should be fluent readers by the end of Year 1. All pupils enjoy a wide range of stories, songs and rhymes.

“Pupils who are at risk of falling behind receive extra phonics sessions to help them catch up.

“Almost all pupils achieve well in phonics and are fluent readers by the time they start Year 3.”

Lead inspector Ian Dawson was particularly fulsome in his praise of the school’s extracurricular provision.

He said: “The range of activities available to pupils at break-times is inspirational and the vast majority of pupils attend at least one of the many clubs on offer.

“Pupils appreciate these opportunities as well as the school’s provision for their mental health, such as ‘Wellbeing Wednesday’ and the ‘place 2 be’ counselling.”

Mr Dawson also commended the school for the “strong start” its Early Years provision gives the children and highlighted how staff are “proud” to work at the school and feel well supported by the leadership team.

Mr Scott is hopeful of achieving an overall outstanding judgement at the school’s next inspection.

He said: “We were not very far off from getting an outstanding judgement. We have already acted on recommendations in the report and, like any school, we will be striving to get an outstanding in all areas judgement in our next inspection.”