Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Richard Avenue Primary School headteacher Claire McKinney said she is "delighted" and "incredibly proud" of staff and children after the school was judged to be good in all areas following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors highlighted how staff "genuinely care" for the pupils, have high expectations for all children's achievements, and have created a "calm and orderly" environment at the school.

Pupils Royal Orji, Hifza Hussain and Zakwan Shahid join head teacher Claire McKinney in giving a thumbs up to their latest good Ofsted report.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being informed of the judgement, Mrs McKinney said: "Ofsted is important and it does matter, but each day we always strive to be as good as we can be for the children.

"I'm delighted the report recognised and reflected our school and the many strengths and culture we have.

"It was very emotional when I told the staff the outcome and there were tears and cheers in the staff-room.

"We believed we had an accurate picture of where we are as a school and it's good to have this confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The staff work so hard and pay great attention to detail. They do everything to ensure the experience for the children is the best it can be and the report recognises this."

Headteacher Claire McKinney feels the report captured a true reflection of the school.

Lead inspector Ian Rawstorne was particularly fulsome in his praise of the school's curriculum, including provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

He said: "The school is providing pupils with a high-quality education and has developed a broad and ambitious curriculum.

"From the early years, the curriculum is well sequenced so that pupils build their knowledge and skills in a coherent way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pupils experience school project days that enrich and deepen their learning. On recent project days, they have learned about portraiture and the books of Roald Dahl.

"A high proportion of pupils with SEND complete the same work as other pupils. A few pupils follow an appropriate alternative curriculum that meets their specific needs.

"These pupils join their peers for subjects such as physical education, art and music. Staff receive training so that they can meet the needs of all pupils."

Mrs McKinney was particularly pleased inspectors recognised the "strong, trusting relationships with parents and carers and the local community" and the positive attitudes exhibited by the children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "The first line of the report highlights how the children 'treat each other with kindness and respect'."

Read More Watch as artist Frank Styles joins children to create giant mural at Sunderland school

And it wasn't just the Ofsted inspectors who gave the school their seal of approval.

One of the school's head pupils, Zakwan Shahid, 10, said: "I feel like the judgement was well deserved as everyone enjoys coming to school and the lessons are fun.

"When my teacher told us we had a really good report, the whole class erupted into a cheer."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow head pupil Royal Orji, 10, said: "This is a really good school with good facilities and the teachers are always happy and teach us what we need to know."

Hifza Hussain, 10, added: "The best thing about this school is the teachers. My favourite subject is English as I like writing stories."