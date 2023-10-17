Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children from Barnes Junior School joined renowned local artist Frank Styles to create a giant mural to represent the school’s core values.

The mural covers the whole wall of the school hall and will now sit alongside Frank’s other iconic creations across the city including Raich Carter on the Blue House pub in Hendon, Jimmy Montgomery on the Times Inn in Southwick and his tribute to the city’s mining heritage on the Donkins Pub in Silksworth.

Displaying the school’s badge as the central image, the mural represents the school’s core values of being “ready, respectful, safe and kind”.

As one of the oldest schools in Sunderland, dating back 120 years, headteacher Simon Ward also wanted the striking design to represent landowners dating back to before the school was built, including the Bowes family.

(Left to right) pupils Lucas Neesham, Emily Routledge, Oliver Peake and Zach Ironside alongside artist Frank Styles, headteacher Simon Ward and the school's new giant mural.

Mr Ward said: “You have the image of the archer with their bow and arrow, in recognition to the Bowes family, and also the lion who is getting a thorn removed from his paw in an act of kindness, which is one of our key values.

“You also have the Martlet birds which are a mythical species which didn’t have any legs and so are constantly ready to fly and also the buckets of respect, which are both two of our key values.”

Mr Ward and councillors at the school decided to commission the creation of the mural to mark a significant period in the school's history.

He said: “The last 18 months has seen a significant period of building work at the school with the creation of a new £2.5m dining room, reception, offices and new classrooms as well as refurbishment of the old school building.

“We also had a successful Ofsted report and so we wanted to do something to recognise what has been a landmark year.

“The mural hypnotises everyone when entering the hall and hopefully it will be here for many years for future generations of children to see.”

Before commissioning the mural the students studied a number of artists and decided to enlist Frank Styles, who has become well known for his eye-catching murals capturing the city’s history, heritage and culture.

As part of the project, pupils took part in a workshop with Frank where they created their own spray paint designs based around the school’s core values.

Frank then used some of the children’s ideas in his final design.

He said: “Spray painting with the kids was great fun and some of their ideas and drawings were amazing.

“I always learn something when working with children.

“The school made me feel very welcome and hopefully the mural can become part of the school’s history.

“I’m very pleased with the final result.”

(Left to right) pupils Lucas Neesham, Emily Routledge, Oliver Peake and Zach Ironside alongside artist Frank Styles, headteacher Simon Ward and some of the designs created by the children.

One pupil taking part in Frank’s workshop was Lucas Neesham, who is in Year 6.

Lucas, 10, said: “I really enjoyed the workshop where I did a supernatural bird design. My favourite part of the design is the child pulling the thorn out of the lion’s paw as it represents kindness which is one of our key values.

“I would like to be an artist when I’m older.”

It was a sentiment shared by classmate Oliver Peak, 10, who said: “I like the whole design, but particularly the handshake as it represents respect.

“In the workshop I designed a rocket as it represents the ready, steady go theme.”

Zach Ironside, 10, added: “I think it’s a really good design. I like all of the bright colours and it represents the school’s values.