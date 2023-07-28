Sunderland school where pupils 'flourish' judged as good following Ofsted inspection

The report highlighted how children “enjoy” coming to the school where they “flourish” in a caring learning environment.

Inspectors also described how staff have “high expectations” of the children with most pupils displaying a positive attitude towards their learning.

Lead inspector Kathryn McDonald highlighted the emphasis placed on developing children’s literacy and was impressed with the school’s mathematics curriculum.

She said: “Leaders prioritise reading. They have recently introduced a programme for teaching phonics.

“Leaders have ensured that staff follow the same scheme as the feeder infant academy. This is helping pupils to catch up with their peers.

“A daily ‘reading workshop’ supports pupils’ reading fluency and comprehension. Teachers read to pupils every day and encourage them to read books by a wide range of authors, such as ‘Cosmic’ by Frank Cottrell Boyce.

“Leaders have recently introduced a new mathematics curriculum. They have rightly focused on pupils gaining fluency in the most important knowledge.

“The new curriculum makes clear the knowledge that pupils must learn as they move through school.

“This is ensuring that pupils catch up where they fell behind because of absence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Pupils enjoy mathematics lessons and are fluent in their knowledge of number.”

Barnes Junior School has been judged as good following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Ms McDonald was particularly fulsome in her praise of the school’s provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and support for children's wider wellbeing.

She said: “The support for pupils with SEND is highly effective. Pupils achieve well from their different starting points.

“Pupils with SEND are fully included in school life. Support from specialist services and the school’s family support worker helps some pupils with SEND to learn skills to work together in groups.

“The school has its own alternative SEND provision called The Hive and The Nest. Pupils in The Hive and The Nest benefit from teaching that is adapted to their needs.

“Individual pupils receive precise targets which enable staff to support them.

“The support for pupils’ well-being is exemplary. For example, pupils learn techniques to overcome anxiety and pupils are taught effective strategies to help them to manage strong emotions.”