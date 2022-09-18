The four-time Olympic medallist was at Farringdon Community Academy in Sunderland on Sunday, September 18 to inspire budding young champions of the future.

Rebecca interacted with children aged between 3 and 11 at poolside as the academy hosted free taster lessons in their the state-of-the-art pool to teach and inspire the next generation.

Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington OBE with youngsters at Farringdon Community Academy swimming pool.

The centre provides a chance for children in Farringdon and the surrounding areas to learn to swim and also boost their confidence, determination, resilience, and social skills.

Earlier in the week, Rebecca visited a number of local schools including St Cuthbert’s Primary School in Grindon, as part of her aim to encourage youngsters to learn to swim at least 25 metres.

Now retired from competitive swimming, Rebecca made Olympic history by winning the 400 and 800 metres freestyle events at Beijing in 2008.