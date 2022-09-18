Latest food hygiene ratings for Sunderland businesses released - how Grinder, The Glass Yard and others fared

Sunderland City Council food safety inspectors have given a number of businesses and premises a range of food hygiene ratings after recent assessments were carried out.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

A number of local businesses have received new food hygiene ratings

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During an inspection, officers look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety.

In order to get a top rating of five, a business must do well in all elements of food hygiene standards and if this is not given the officer will explain the actions needed to improve.

Scroll down to read the full list of recent ratings in postcode order:

SR1

Food hygiene ratings range from zero to five stars

Grinder Coffee Central - Hills Arts Centre, 17-18 Waterloo Pl, SR1 3HT - Awarded five stars on August 30

Railway Tavern - 1 Westbury St, Sunderland, SR4 6EF - Awarded five stars on August 18

Crumb On In - 8-10 Holmeside, Sunderland, SR1 3JE - Awarded three stars on July 27

SR4

Crazy Chops Bistro - 79 Ewesley Rd, Sunderland, SR4 7PR - Awarded two stars on July 21

King Cod - 127 Front Rd, Sunderland SR4 0BX - Awarded five stars on August 23

K & J Catering - Pennywell Industrial Estate, Sunderland, SR4 9EN - Awarded three stars on July 26

SR6

The Glass Yard - Liberty Way, Roker, Sunderland, SR6 0GL - Awarded five stars on August 31

DH4

The Food Emporium - 1 Mill Pit, Shiney Row, Houghton le Spring, DH4 4JT - Awarded five stars on September 1

King Chapos -Unit 4 Gurteens Yard, Newbottle, Houghton le Spring, DH4 4EH - Awarded five stars on August 24

Tropi's Bar - 1 Newbottle St, Houghton le Spring, DH4 4AN - Awarded four-stars on July 27