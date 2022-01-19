Sunderland student journalist bags exclusive interview with Sex and the City reboot star

Third year Fashion Journalism student, Lucy Britnell

Lucy Britnell, a third year University of Sunderland Fashion journalism student, was beaming after landing the gig with 12-year-old Alexa Swinton.

Alexa’s character Rose, also known as Rock in Sex and the City reboot ‘And Just Like That,’ stood out to Lucy, with her experimental style and discussions of gender identity.

Lucy spoke exclusively to Alexa from the US over Zoom, sharing her experience working alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristen Davis and Cynthia Nixon, as well as chatting about her character’s style and her personal connection to the North of England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carole Watson, Programme Leader for Fashion Journalism at the University of Sunderland,

Lucy 20, from Teesside, said: “As a huge fan of Sex and the City and the reboot, it was a big moment for me.

“Alexa was so lovely and friendly and went into so much detail on every question I asked her.

“I couldn’t believe she is only 12! She is very well spoken, and you could really see her passion for her career and how important it is for her to play a complex character like Rock.,

“Her stories about the cast were such a nice touch to the interview.”

Lucy’s article has been published on Fashion North, a fashion and beauty website created and run by students studying Fashion Journalism at Sunderland.

Carole Watson, Programme Leader for Fashion Journalism at the University of Sunderland, said: “We set up Fashion North 10 years ago for students to practise their journalism and have their content published in the real world.

“It’s the best way to learn and a real buzz for students to see their names on their stories, and to then share them on Fashion North’s social media platforms.

“I always teach the students that ‘shy bairns get nowt’ and to aim high, so Lucy’s story just proves it’s worth thinking big and trying to scoop the big name fashion titles for exclusives.

“I used to work at Grazia magazine and I’m sure they’d have been happy to publish such an in-depth exclusive interview with Alexa too.”

Lucy’s article can be read online at www.fashion-north.com/2022/01/17/exclusive-and-just-like-thats-alexa-swinton-on-sjp-gender-identity-and-being-a-style-icon-at-12/

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.