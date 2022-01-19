Signs of the entrance doors of the Co-op on North Moor Road in the Farringdon area of Sunderland say that the store will close for good on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

The Co-op on North Moor Lane in Farringdon is set to close.

The store, which neighbours McDonald’s and Farringdon Community Fire Station has served customers in the local area for a number of years however they will now need to go to the store on Springwell Road.

At the current time, it is unclear why the retail operator has decided to close the store or if there will be any job losses as a result of the closure.

The Echo has asked the Co-op for a comment on the issue.

Signs on the entrance of the store confirm that it will be shutting in March.

