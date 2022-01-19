Sunderland Co-op store is set to close - here is where and when
A Co-operative food store in Sunderland is set to close within the coming months.
Signs of the entrance doors of the Co-op on North Moor Road in the Farringdon area of Sunderland say that the store will close for good on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
The signs say: “We’ll be closing our doors on 12/03/22 so be sure to spend your Co-op membership rewards before then.
"Or find your next nearest store at finder.coop.co.uk/food.”
The store, which neighbours McDonald’s and Farringdon Community Fire Station has served customers in the local area for a number of years however they will now need to go to the store on Springwell Road.
At the current time, it is unclear why the retail operator has decided to close the store or if there will be any job losses as a result of the closure.
The Echo has asked the Co-op for a comment on the issue.