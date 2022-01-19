Sunderland Co-op store is set to close - here is where and when

A Co-operative food store in Sunderland is set to close within the coming months.

By Ryan Smith
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 10:42 am
Updated Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 11:00 am

Signs of the entrance doors of the Co-op on North Moor Road in the Farringdon area of Sunderland say that the store will close for good on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

The signs say: “We’ll be closing our doors on 12/03/22 so be sure to spend your Co-op membership rewards before then.

"Or find your next nearest store at finder.coop.co.uk/food.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Co-op on North Moor Lane in Farringdon is set to close.

The store, which neighbours McDonald’s and Farringdon Community Fire Station has served customers in the local area for a number of years however they will now need to go to the store on Springwell Road.

Read More

Read More
Raider held 'massive knife' to stomach of Co-op worker in robbery at Sunderland ...

At the current time, it is unclear why the retail operator has decided to close the store or if there will be any job losses as a result of the closure.

The Echo has asked the Co-op for a comment on the issue.

Signs on the entrance of the store confirm that it will be shutting in March.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

SunderlandMcDonald's