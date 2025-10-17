Sunderland special school recognised at prestigious national awards ceremony

Pupils, parents, and staff at Ashbrooke School are celebrating after the school received a Highly Commended recognition at the Children and Young People Awards 2025.

Ashbrooke is a special school which educates pupils who have a range of social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs, complex educational needs, communication difficulties and challenging behaviours.

The school was recognised in the Wellbeing Award category, which highlights individuals or organisations that go above and beyond to promote wellbeing for children and young people.

Headteacher Clare Read feels the accolade “reflects the dedication of the entire school community in fostering a positive, inclusive, and supportive environment for its pupils”.

The awards ceremony took place earlier this month (October) at the ICC in Birmingham.

Ms Read said: “At Ashbrooke School, wellbeing is at the heart of everything we do. We are delighted to have been Highly Commended in the Wellbeing Award at the National CYP Awards, a recognition of how our school community comes together to support each other and focus on personal growth and wellbeing.”

Ann Cooper, Events and Communications Executive for the Children and Young People Awards, added: “Huge congratulations to Ashbrooke School on the well-deserved Highly Commended recognition at the Children and Young People Awards 2025.

“Your commitment, passion, and dedication to improving the lives of children and young people is truly inspiring, and this accolade is a fantastic acknowledgment of the impact you are making.”

Ashbrooke School is part of Witherslack Group, a leading education provider for children and young people with special educational needs.