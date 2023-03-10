The city’s previous cadets group, TS Jack Crawford – named after the Sunderland’s naval hero – disbanded the “early 2000s”.

As part of the school’s curriculum enrichment programme, assistant headteacher Iain Buddle has launched a new cadets group to fill the void which the closure left behind.

Mr Buddle said: “We are the closest school to the coast and, as our name suggests, we are at the mouth of the Wear and it has been such a shame this city and its children have not had a Sea Cadets group.

"We already run our Duke of Edinburgh award and we have been looking at what else we can do to enrich our children’s experiences, and with the city’s rich nautical history, our location in close proximity to the coast, and the characteristics the cadets instil in young people, we though the Sea Cadets was the ideal choice.”

Mr Buddle approached South Shields Sea Cadets who agreed for the group to become an affiliated member, and since December the youngsters have been learning a range of skills including using life-jackets, knot tying and use of flares.

The sessions run every Thursday at the school’s Rotunda Community Centre, which has been divided into the ships’ main deck, classroom decks and ships’ office.

Monkwearmouth Academy has opened Sunderland's first Sea Cadets in over thirty years.

The workshops have been led by South Shields Cadets Commanding Officer, James Simpson.

James, who served in the Royal Navy and RAF for seven years, said: “When the school approached us we were more than happy to make them an affiliated group and it has been great to see the interest from the children grow.

"As well as practical skills, the young people also develop their self-confidence, self-discipline and respect for others. It’s also great to see the Sea Cadets return to Sunderland.”

Mr Buddle hopes the initiative can help to “open pupils eyes” to possible careers in the armed forces and the launch of the cadets certainly seems to have had the desired effect in engaging new recruits.

Sea Cadets from Monkwearmouth Academy learn what to do if they were to end up in the water in an emergency situation.

Year 7 pupil Jack Kendrick, 12, said: “I have really enjoyed the cadets and have learnt lots of different things. Today we have been learning about water safety and I now feel confident I would know what to do if I fell in the water.

"It has definitely made me consider a career in the Royal Navy.”

Fellow cadet Sakrath Pilla, 11, added: “I was really excited when I came to Monkwearmouth and heard they were going to be launching the Sea Cadets. I’ve really enjoyed learning the drills and how to navigate.”

From April the students will have the opportunity to put their skills to the test as they enjoy kayaking, sailing, rowing and power boating from the South Shields Sea Cadets base on the banks of the Tyne.

Isla Robson, 11, said: “The Sea Cadets has been lots of fun and I can’t wait to get out on the water.”