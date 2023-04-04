The cereal giant set up its breakfast club initiative in 1998 to help ensure children across the country get access to what is widely regarded as the most important meal of the day.

As well as ensuring children arrive for learning with full tummies and energy for the day ahead, it also provides a time for them to socialise and interact with their classmates and teachers.

Sandhill View Academy currently provides a free breakfast for 75 children every morning in which they are joined by their form tutors.

Assistant headteacher Anthony Blake said: “We are really excited and incredibly proud to be shortlisted in this year’s Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards.

“Writing our entry gave us a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the fantastic children who attend every morning, not to mention the hard-working staff.”

If successful, the school will receive a £1,000 cash prize, plus an invitation to the House of Commons where the celebratory event is held.

Sandhill View Academy has been shortlisted by Kelloggs as a finalist for the Best Breakfast Club in the UK.

Mr Blake added: “If we’re lucky enough to win the award for Best Breakfast Club we’ll spend the prize money on supporting our provision as currently this is paid for by the school.

"We have recently bought a catering toaster to support the club, but we could expand this by buying a second one along with additional supplies such as jam for the toast and fresh fruit.”

Latest research from Kellogg’s found nearly four in 10 teachers claim to see children coming to school hungry everyday, with 72% believing the number of children attending their breakfast club has risen.

Children at Sandhill View Academy enjoying a nutritious start to the day.

Heather Murphy, Kellogg’s corporate social responsibility manager for the UK, said: “So many clubs across the UK deserve recognition and after receiving 400 applications, it’s been tough to pick our finalists from so many inspiring stories.

“Breakfast clubs like the one Sandhill View Academy runs play a vital role in society. Thanks to the staff’s dedication, these clubs support working parents, feed hungry children and offer opportunities to increase informal learning with activities and socialisation.”

A specialist panel of judges will now assess all 48 shortlisted entries across the UK and the winners will be announced later this month (April).